Kathy was a great friend, always there anytime day or night when I called and I tried to do likewise. In knowing her for as long as I did, I can definitely say that Kathy loved her family and would go to any length for them. Heather, Natalie and Ronnie....I can´t imagine the void you feel in your life and in the lives of your children. Please know, there wasn´t a time we spoke that you all were not a part of her conversations with me and the love and pride she had in all of you...You were, hands down, THE most important thing in her life. Mrs. Robinson, Kathy loved and cherished you dearly. She had SO much fun with you. I´m so glad she had many years of being so close with you; and not only being a daughter, but a friend. I´ve heard many a funny story about "Mom and I" through the years and the sound of her voice when she would tell me of your adventures :) You could hear her smiling through the stories and she´d always be laughing about something where the two of you were concerned. Even when Mr. Robinson was sick, you two were the ultimate team, caring for him and caring for one another. I cannot imagine the loss you feel at this time...What I do know, is that you were all very loved by her. I do know, she is in Heaven and there is no more pain, no more hardship, no more struggles, only love. I know she´s been to a reunion there- and is home. I also know, she was humble enough to not even make her absence about herself, as she would be more concerned about how you all will carry on. I´m so glad she gets to see Heaven :). It´s the rest of us who are left here to try and fill the void that she leaves behind. I will be forever grateful for ALL of the life lessons I learned from her while she was here and her devoted friendship. I will miss her dearly. I also pray for each of you, the strength and courage to live in the way she would have wanted for you to; because that would just be, the very best life :)

Nancy Armentrout Friend January 14, 2022