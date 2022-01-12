SIMPSON, Mrs. Kathy Robinson, 62, of Mechanicsville, stepped into Heaven on December 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. George Robinson, founder of Hanover Friends Church; and her brother, Randy Robinson.
Kathy is survived by her mother, Eileen Robinson; son, Ronnie Schools (Erin); daughters, Heather Harris (John) and Natalie Schools; along with four grandchildren, Aiden and Autumn Schools and Daisy and Cole Harris.
Kathy had a lifelong love for children. Even as a toddler, she would be mothering and try to carry children almost as big as she was. She worked at the Hanover Friends Friendly Care Day School for years and later, cared for infants in her home until they were ready for school.
Kathy was devoted to caring for her family, bringing her father and mother into her home when her father became ill. Even though she had Rheumatoid Arthritis, she never let it defeat her in caring for her family. Kathy often helped others anonymously; only the Lord knows how many lives she touched.
Kathy attended Compass Christian Church. With her family surrounding her, her final words to her children were, "I love you and get close to God." A memorial service will be held at Hanover Friends Church, 6420 Mechanicsville Tpke., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, on January 29, at 2 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.
Kathy, who ever knew we would have to say goodbye to you so soon? I still cannot believe you´re gone. What I do know is that your earthly troubles are over and you are rejoicing in heaven with your Dad and Randy. Rest well my friend, God´s good and faithful servant. Until I see you again. I love you.
Donna Murphy Knight
Friend
January 30, 2022
The WLS Lighting Team
January 21, 2022
I remember Kathy while she worked at the preschool with my daughter, Paige, and then babysat Paige's son, Alex when he was a baby. She was wonderful with chhildren and will always have a special place in my heart. I had the opportunity of teaching Ronnie, her son, in second grade. Terrific boy. God be with this amazing family as they grieve.
Frances Hansbrough
Family
January 16, 2022
The legacy of her compassion and kindness will echo on. She holds special place in my heart and sprit, for I recon the present suffering of this world can not be compared to the glory of Gods goodness He has stored for us,.
Tanner Mansfield
Friend
January 15, 2022
Kathy was a great friend, always there anytime day or night when I called and I tried to do likewise. In knowing her for as long as I did, I can definitely say that Kathy loved her family and would go to any length for them. Heather, Natalie and Ronnie....I can´t imagine the void you feel in your life and in the lives of your children. Please know, there wasn´t a time we spoke that you all were not a part of her conversations with me and the love and pride she had in all of you...You were, hands down, THE most important thing in her life. Mrs. Robinson, Kathy loved and cherished you dearly. She had SO much fun with you. I´m so glad she had many years of being so close with you; and not only being a daughter, but a friend. I´ve heard many a funny story about "Mom and I" through the years and the sound of her voice when she would tell me of your adventures :) You could hear her smiling through the stories and she´d always be laughing about something where the two of you were concerned. Even when Mr. Robinson was sick, you two were the ultimate team, caring for him and caring for one another. I cannot imagine the loss you feel at this time...What I do know, is that you were all very loved by her. I do know, she is in Heaven and there is no more pain, no more hardship, no more struggles, only love. I know she´s been to a reunion there- and is home. I also know, she was humble enough to not even make her absence about herself, as she would be more concerned about how you all will carry on. I´m so glad she gets to see Heaven :). It´s the rest of us who are left here to try and fill the void that she leaves behind. I will be forever grateful for ALL of the life lessons I learned from her while she was here and her devoted friendship. I will miss her dearly. I also pray for each of you, the strength and courage to live in the way she would have wanted for you to; because that would just be, the very best life :)
Nancy Armentrout
Friend
January 14, 2022
Eileen, children and grandchildren, our hearts are heavy with the grief of
your loss. BUT our hearts are joyful that she is with George, Randy, Frank and other family believers. That is what makes our memories of Kathy so special. Having known her since 1977, seeing her live
her life, loving her children and family and being there for so many people makes us smile and gives us the HOPE that awaits us all. She will be missed by many that loved her. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Bob and Latrelle Francis
Friend
January 13, 2022
A wonderful heart and pure soul. Kind, giving and always a servants heart in regard to support of friends and family. She was a strong witness the His love and His word to all of us and she will be truly missed while she is helping and supporting in a now higher place.
Daniel Leimberger
January 12, 2022
What a beautiful tribute to Kathy. My love and prayers go out to all her family. Kathy was indeed loved and will be greatly missed!
Susan Haynes
January 12, 2022
Heather, Natalie, Ronnie and Ms. Eileen, I'm still in disbelief... Kathy has been a friend for so many years. Our families shared so many fun times and made so many memories together. We miss her but we will see her again.
Love you all,
Bonnie & Dan
Bonnie & Dan
Friend
January 12, 2022
Kathy is special to Martha and me. She was a great friend, church member and worker, and cared for our great children. Her life was not easy but she always was encouraging to us.