Katie Bell Schools Packett
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel
10300 Richmond Rd
Warsaw, VA
PACKETT, Katie Bell Schools, age 94, passed away surrounded by family, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Katie, one of 12 children, was born on May 21, 1926, to Charles and Lottie Schools and is the widow of William Benjamin "Ben" Packett. She was a member of the "Joy Club" at her church, Warsaw Baptist. Katie was a homemaker and enjoyed making her house a warm and inviting place. Her focus in life has always been her family and she will be dearly missed by them. Katie is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Faye Packett; a son, William Packett (Martha); grandchildren, Heather Drinkwater (Justin), Whitney English (Richard), William Benjamin "Ben" Packett III (Kim) and Earl Grayson Packett; four great-grandchildren; and brothers, Vernon Schools (Ann) and Donald Schools. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Warsaw Baptist Church with Pastor Leslie Park officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Those attending the visitation and/or the service are asked to wear masks and social distance. Those exhibiting symptoms should not attend. The family would like to express their upmost appreciation to the staff of Riverside Hospice for the love and support they gave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Warsaw Baptist Church, P.O. Box 576, Warsaw, Va. 22572.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Warsaw Baptist Church
VA
Feb
26
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Warsaw Baptist Church
VA
Feb
26
Interment
church cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
