PRESTON, Katie "Mo", departed this life Sunday, December 6, 2020. A native of Chesterfield "Beach" Virginia, she was born on July 9, 1925, to the late Roland Watkins Sr. and Kate (Hall) Watkins. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Junius Preston Sr.; and three of the children they shared together, Junius "Butch" Preston Jr., Keith "Diamondhead" Preston and Barbara Gilmore (Albert); her sister, Elizabeth Holmes (William); and her three brothers, Roland Watkins Jr., Malcolm "Mack" Watkins, Allen Watkins (Leola); and son-in-law, Gilbert Junius.



Katie attended and graduated from Chesterfield County Schools. In the 1950s, she continued her education at the Medical College of Virginia School of Nursing. She also later became a licensed cosmetologist. She was baptized at an early age at the First Baptist Church in Centralia. Later on in life, she gave her life to God and attended The Church of God in Richmond, Virginia. Katie always made sure she put God first and was a loving mom, nurse and caregiver to many. She was also a known community activist and her name is featured on the Wall of Tolerance in Montgomery, Alabama.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Gayle Junius; daughter-in-law, Margret Preston; 10 grandchildren, Yolanda "Michelle" Tabb, Catrice Benavides (Jeff), Arnette Artis (Joe), Mario "Poo" Harris (Tyesha), Albert "Manny" Gilmore, Junius "Lamont" Preston, Adrian Preston, Antonio "Tony" Harrell, Sharone Preston and David Preston; a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nephews; and a niece, Joyce Watkins; along with other relatives and friends.



Over time, several nurses and family members helped with the care of Katie. Two of whom stand out the most. Cheryl D. Jones cared for Katie for 15 years. Katie viewed her as a daughter and cared a great deal for her as well. Erika Braxton was also exceedingly wonderful and loving, and she affectionately called her "Mom."



Remains rest at the Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home, 2200 Hull St., where a walk-through viewing is Friday (today), from 12 to 4:30 p.m. Graveside services are Saturday, December 19, at 1 p.m. at Maury Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2020.