SNEAD, Katie Huff, 85, of Kenbridge, Va., joined her husband, Hunter Carl "Buddy" Snead in Heaven on July 2, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Oscar N. Huff and Fannie Williams Huff; and sister of the late Doris Huff Thompson. She is survived by her son, Hunter Scott Snead (Sandy) of Glen Allen; her daughter, Stephanie S. Anderson (Jeff) of Mechanicsville; her grandchildren, Samantha, Noah and Ashley Snead, Sydney and Jordyn Anderson; her sisters, Janet Hamby (Hugh), Ann DeShazo, Mildred Snowa and Debra Sitler (Ralph); her brother, Roy Huff (Rachel); nieces, nephews and extended family. Katie retired from Railway Handle Corporation after nearly 30 years of work as a receptionist. She was a member of the Woman's Missionary Union, a Sunday School Teacher and devoted member of Kenbridge Baptist Church, where the family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 10 until start of services at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Kenbridge Baptist Church Building Fund or Lunenburg Health Services, Inc. Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.