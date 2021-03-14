Menu
Katlynn Luray Nevin
Hanover High School
NEVIN, Katlynn Luray, a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend left this world unexpectedly at age 27 on February 24, 2021. Born in Richmond, Va. to Russell and Tracey Nevin, Katlynn grew up in Hanover County, where she graduated from Hanover High School.

Katlynn was a free-spirited, funny, creative and beautiful young woman. She loved her family, her cats, Kali and Moon, going to the river with friends, hiking and going to the beach. She loved going to music festivals and her favorite band was Pink Floyd. She liked making tie-dye shirts, painting, candles and collecting crystals. She loved her job at McGeorge RV and was a huge Buffalo Bills fan.

When you think of Katlynn, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Live each day to the fullest, in peace, and remember to tell others you love them.

Katlynn leaves behind her parents, Russell and Tracey Nevin; her sister, McKenzie Nevin; her grandmothers, Betty Duggan and Linda Miller-Singh; her aunt, Rachel; and uncle, Rob Emerson; her aunt, Rosalynd; her cousins; her best friend, Katie Pearson; Alexander and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Courthouse Ruitan Club on Hanover Quarter Road, Hanover, Va. A barbecue will follow the service and will be a picnic atmosphere. In honoring Katlynn, we ask all that attend to wear a tie-dye shirt, Pink Floyd, Grateful Dead or similar, or your hippie duds.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Katlynn's honor to be made to your local SPCA or The McShin Foundation located in Henrico, Va., McShin.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Courthouse Ruitan Club
Hanover Quarter Road, Hanover, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mama
April 21, 2021
My thoughts are with all of you.
Amy Beth Durnil-Walker
March 19, 2021
I lost my beautiful daughter when she was 32. Your girl will be in your heart forever. My prayers and love to you and yours.
Barbara garner
March 16, 2021
We have so many great memories of Kate.. Too young to be gone.. our deepest condolences . Thoughts and prayers Nevin family .. She will forever stay in our hearts.. We love you Kate.. MaryAnn & Lauren
MaryAnn Garnett
March 14, 2021
Much sympathy and prayers to you all for the loss of a beautiful daughter and sister. Our family attended ACC with you all and our younger daughters are the same age. Prayers for all of your family in this sad time.
Nena Pritchard
March 14, 2021
