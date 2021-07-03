Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Katrina Coles
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
COLES, Deaconess Katrina H., 83, of Montpelier, Va., transitioned on July 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stuart A. Coles Sr. Surviving are her children, Pastor Rickie Hopkins (Antoinette) and Stuart Coles Jr. (Sheila), Gail Warren and Tammy Coles; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria Dandridge; three aunts, nieces and nephews, two sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, July 9 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Eulogist Rev. Alex Shelley. Interment Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Cemetery, Montpelier, Va. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 3 to Jul. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Jul
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
On behalf of your Classmates: The Goochland High School Class of 1980 would like to extend Our deepest Condolences to Pastor Rickie Hopkins and the Entire Family.Prayers go out to the family.
Evangeline Howell
School
July 10, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
July 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results