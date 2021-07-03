COLES, Deaconess Katrina H., 83, of Montpelier, Va., transitioned on July 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stuart A. Coles Sr. Surviving are her children, Pastor Rickie Hopkins (Antoinette) and Stuart Coles Jr. (Sheila), Gail Warren and Tammy Coles; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria Dandridge; three aunts, nieces and nephews, two sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, July 9 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Eulogist Rev. Alex Shelley. Interment Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Cemetery, Montpelier, Va. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 3 to Jul. 8, 2021.