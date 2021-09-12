FORD, Ms. Katrina, age 54, of Richmond, departed this life September 4, 2021. She is survived by two sons, Lavar and Javon Ford; seven grandchildren; her mother, Beverly Batts; three sisters, Ann Carlyle, Cherie Daniel and Georgia Daniel; one brother, Anthony Daniel; one uncle, Lawrence Ford (Annette); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Ms. Ford can be viewed Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at funeral home Tuesday at 1 p.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.