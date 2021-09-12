Menu
Katrina Ford
FORD, Ms. Katrina, age 54, of Richmond, departed this life September 4, 2021. She is survived by two sons, Lavar and Javon Ford; seven grandchildren; her mother, Beverly Batts; three sisters, Ann Carlyle, Cherie Daniel and Georgia Daniel; one brother, Anthony Daniel; one uncle, Lawrence Ford (Annette); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Ms. Ford can be viewed Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at funeral home Tuesday at 1 p.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Growing up with Trina made my childhood one that I will never forget. She was always doing something to make us laugh. Her spirit was genuine, and every time I saw her, she had the brightest smile. Sending hugs and prayers to her entire family. #gonetoosoon
Ernestine(Boo) Joseph-Pauline and Family
Friend
September 13, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
September 12, 2021
