FORBES, Mrs. Kay Ferguson, of Carolina Shores, N.C., passed away peacefully on April 8, 2022, from complications due to cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer's.
Kay was born on December 11, 1941, to Jim and Marie Ferguson in Ashland, Va. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Martin J. Forbes of Norfolk, Va.; and her brother, James B. Ferguson of Cave Creek, Ariz. and his wife, Gilda Ferguson.
Kay graduated from Patrick Henry High School in Ashland, Va. It was a milestone for her graduating class because they were the last class on an 11-year curriculum. Kay was a 1963 graduate of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. and went on to teach home economics at Floyd Kellam High School in Virginia Beach, Va., where she meet her husband-to-be.
The couple moved to Winston-Salem, N.C. in 1967 and Kay enjoyed seven years as a home economist for Duke Power Company. While there, one function Kay thoroughly enjoyed was introducing a new kitchen appliance that changed the way meals would be prepared forever: the microwave oven. She demonstrated the appliance to Duke's customers in their kitchen stage setup and was amazed by the audience's reaction. Kay worked tirelessly during ice and snowstorms that frequently hit the area during the winter months, keeping Duke's customers updated on outages and other events. While in Winston-Salem, the couple discovered and enjoyed their many trips to the Blue Ridge Mountains around Boone and Blowing Rock. They also enjoyed hiking the many trails in the area.
They moved to Charlotte, N.C., where they resided for 26 years. During her time there, Kay became the head of the Gaston County School System's vocational education department and later, worked for the Charlotte Mecklenburg School System.
Wherever they moved, Kay was on a first name basis with the people in the local garden shops because her passion was working with the soil and planting anything that sprouts a bud. Neighbors would walk by and always comment on her beautiful yard wherever they lived. The flowers and her many gardens were truly Kay's peaceful place.
They retired to Carolina Shores, N.C. in 2005 and Kay became active in the community. She was a member of the Carolina Shores Garden Club, where she served as secretary/treasurer for many years and later became president. Kay enrolled in the Master Gardner program of Brunswick County, completed the course and became an active member for more than 10 years. She very much enjoyed socializing with and attending the monthly meeting of what they called "The World's Best Mexican Train Group."
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lower Cape Fear Life Care, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, N.C. 28422.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 12 noon, at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Hwy. E, Bolivia, N.C. There will be a social after the service with food.
for the Forbes family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2022.