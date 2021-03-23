RUDY, Kay, On Sunday, March 21, 2021, Kay Rudy passed away at the age of 78.
Kay was born April 1, 1942 in Richmond, Va., to Frances and William Rudy. She is survived by her life partner, Sarah Campbell; two siblings, Bettie Jo Rudy and Billy Rudy; one sister-in-law, Sandra Rudy; one son, Benjamin Steinberg; one daughter, Cara Dickens; one daughter-in-law, Cathie Steinberg; one son-in-law, Scott Dickens; and one grandson, Bowie Dickens.
Kay earned a Master's of Teaching from Virginia Commonwealth University and spent her career educating learning disabled students requiring special education.
Kay's passion for aiding those with special needs extended to her choice of pets. She and Sarah adopted numerous senior/special needs Dachshunds, offering the dogs a loving home for their final years.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the following organizations may be made in honor of Kay Rudy: Dachshund Rescue of North America (https://drna.org/
), The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
(https://www.michaeljfox.org
) or The Rick Sharp Alzheimer's Foundation (https://ricksharpalz.org
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2021.