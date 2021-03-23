Menu
Kay Rudy
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
RUDY, Kay, On Sunday, March 21, 2021, Kay Rudy passed away at the age of 78.

Kay was born April 1, 1942 in Richmond, Va., to Frances and William Rudy. She is survived by her life partner, Sarah Campbell; two siblings, Bettie Jo Rudy and Billy Rudy; one sister-in-law, Sandra Rudy; one son, Benjamin Steinberg; one daughter, Cara Dickens; one daughter-in-law, Cathie Steinberg; one son-in-law, Scott Dickens; and one grandson, Bowie Dickens.

Kay earned a Master's of Teaching from Virginia Commonwealth University and spent her career educating learning disabled students requiring special education.

Kay's passion for aiding those with special needs extended to her choice of pets. She and Sarah adopted numerous senior/special needs Dachshunds, offering the dogs a loving home for their final years.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the following organizations may be made in honor of Kay Rudy: Dachshund Rescue of North America (https://drna.org/), The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (https://www.michaeljfox.org) or The Rick Sharp Alzheimer's Foundation (https://ricksharpalz.org).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2021.
My deepest condolences to you Sarah and the family. I am grateful to have gotten to know Kay over the years. Kay will truly be missed.
Danette
March 29, 2021
What a giving friend. Kay was loved and admired by many. We will miss her at Summerhill. Our thoughts are with her family and her beloved Sarah.
Shirley Robbins
March 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May memories of happy times sustain you. Peace.
Pattie O
March 25, 2021
My sincere condolences. I worked with Kay in the Children's Celebration Center at Unity. She was a wonderful person who's love for the kids was obvious and felt by all. She also loved our alpacas and supported out business. She loved her family so very much..May she rest in peace and may God comfort your family. From all the Anderson Family Maureen, Bob, Jake, Emily, and Eileen
Maureen Anderson
March 25, 2021
Heather and Barry Shackelford
March 24, 2021
From your friends at Passages
March 24, 2021
Bettie Jo, Cara and family, deepest sympathy in your loss. With love, Nancy & Bob
Nancy Talbert
March 24, 2021
Sarah, Peace and love to you in these challenging times. I'm so sorry to hear of your loss!
Betsy Somerville
March 24, 2021
Sarah, I was so sorry to hear of your loss! Sending virtual hugs!
Martha (Skipper) Lufkin
March 23, 2021
Girl Scouts! A lovely lady with a heart of gold. RIP my friend.
Vivian Reid
March 23, 2021
Sarah I am so sorry to hear of Kay´s passing. I know from people at Summerhill she has had a challenging year. Please know I am praying for you. Let me know if I can help in any way.
Taffy Lowery
March 23, 2021
Bettie Jo, I am so sorry for your loss. May special memories bring you peace and comfort.
Carolyn Whitley
March 23, 2021
Sarah and Cara, I am sorry for your loss. May you all find peace in your memories of Kay.
Susan Allison
March 23, 2021
