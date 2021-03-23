My sincere condolences. I worked with Kay in the Children's Celebration Center at Unity. She was a wonderful person who's love for the kids was obvious and felt by all. She also loved our alpacas and supported out business. She loved her family so very much..May she rest in peace and may God comfort your family. From all the Anderson Family Maureen, Bob, Jake, Emily, and Eileen

Maureen Anderson March 25, 2021