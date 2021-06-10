Menu
Kay Tutwiler
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
TUTWILER, Ms. Kay, age 80, of Richmond, departed this life June 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by one son, Nathan Tutwiler. She is survived by two daughters, Monique Tutwiler and Erika Buck (Shawn); two sons, Michael and Brandon (Rochelle) Tutwiler; 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary L. Gathers; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one daughter-in-law, Rolisa Tutwiler; one sister-in-law, Celestine Tutwiler; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Ms. Tutwiler can be viewed Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. Bishop Milton Hunt officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family & friends of Kay Tutwiler, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Kay. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor her memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
June 10, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
June 10, 2021
