TUTWILER, Ms. Kay, age 80, of Richmond, departed this life June 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by one son, Nathan Tutwiler. She is survived by two daughters, Monique Tutwiler and Erika Buck (Shawn); two sons, Michael and Brandon (Rochelle) Tutwiler; 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary L. Gathers; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one daughter-in-law, Rolisa Tutwiler; one sister-in-law, Celestine Tutwiler; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Ms. Tutwiler can be viewed Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. Bishop Milton Hunt officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.