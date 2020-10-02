WELSH, Kaye Trollinger, 75, of Henrico, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on September 26, 2020, after a brief and intense battle with cancer. She grew up with her two brothers and two sisters in Seven Pines and graduated in 1963 from HSHS and remained in that area her entire life. Kaye was a tiny but feisty, fun-loving and quick-witted soul with a huge heart. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband of 48 years, Bernard (Chris) Welsh; her two loving daughters, Kimberly (Nikki) Mitchell (Rayburn) and Tara Welsh Duck (Geno); a son, Michael P. Wells (Cyndi); sister, Frances Ladd; and a younger sister and best friend, Marcia T. Sluder. Also left to cherish her memory are countless other family members, friends; and especially her four-legged fur baby, Rudy. Kaye was loved by many and will be sorely missed by them all. A memorial service will be held at Affinity Funeral Home, 8074 Mechanicsville Tpke., Mechanicsville, Virginia 23111, on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to help the family with her final expenses.

