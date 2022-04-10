Menu
Keith L. Jones Sr.
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Armstrong High School
FUNERAL HOME
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA
JONES, Mr. Keith L., Sr., born on January 11, 1959, in Richmond, Va., he returned to rest in God's loving arms on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, peacefully, in his home in Fredericksburg, Va.

A 1977 graduate of Armstrong High School in Richmond, Va., he immediately enlisted in the United States Armed Services and was awarded the rank of Sergeant Major.

He was preceded in death by his son, Keith L. Jones Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Portia Jones; his loving parents, Samuel and Edna Jones; brother, Michael (Darleen) Jones; and his sister, Rev. Sharon D. Jones. Keith was a loving father to his daughter, LaToya Maria Jones; son, Reginald Jones; stepdaughters, Nakemia, Jasmine, Samantha, Devyn; and stepson, Jeraude; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts.

Arrangements entrusted to A. L. Bennett and Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, Va. 22408. Celebration of Life service will be held at that location on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. Private interment, Quantico National Cemetery, Quantico, Va. To leave expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers or other items, visit: www.albennettandsonfuneralhome.com/obituary/keith-jones.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest and heartfelt condolences to you Portia. I pray that the Lord Jesus comfort your heart.
Jacquelyn James
April 9, 2022
My prayers and condolences are with the Jones family. Keith my childhood neighbor and Rest in Paradise my friend
Cheryl Taylor
April 8, 2022
Great co-worker.
James
james ryles
April 8, 2022
Sorry to hear about , my brother, Kieth, I am asking God to wrap his arms around the family, and comfort them, and to give you´ll the strength to get through these days of sadness, hurt and pain.
Beauregard Evans
Friend
April 7, 2022
Sorry to hear loss of Keith he was a good friend back in RVA my prayers are with the family..
K HODNETT
Friend
April 7, 2022
Rest In Peace Uncle Keith, you are loved and will be missed <3
Ortrice Leonard
April 7, 2022
I send condolences to the family, may you be strong in the Lord. Remember him from childhood.
Alice Cunningham
April 7, 2022
My deepest condolences auntie; I love you so very much. I didn't have the pleasure of meeting Mr Keith but I know the sincere, unconditional, deep love you had for each other will transcend time and last eternally. The Most High Universal God continue to bless and keep you all your days. Healing and comfort of your heart and mind.
Jasmin Harry
Family
April 6, 2022
Wishing you comfort, please except, that God will give you strength and peace in the coming days. Let your memories be the light of Love for Keith Amen Saundra Jackson and Family
Saundra Jackson
April 6, 2022
I’m praying for the family sorry for your loss
Wanda Ingram
Classmate
April 6, 2022
It was sadden to hear of another classmate, our prayers to Keith's family & extended family & friends. RIP ~ AHS - class of 1977, Karen Pleasants & Theresita (Terri) Pleasants-Lewis
Theresita Pleasants-Lewis
Classmate
April 5, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Condolences and prayers family. James E. Harris III
James Harris
Family
April 5, 2022
Praying for you cousins So sorry to learn of Keith's passing. May God comfort you and give you peace.
Rosemary Harris
Family
April 4, 2022
My condolences to the family may God give you strength and comfort in your loss may his memory live on ln your ❤
BARBARA GRIGGS
April 4, 2022
My heart goes out to the family. May God’s peace and grace keep you.
Krista Watson
Friend
April 4, 2022
Always And Forever, Skee.
Maria Carter - Martin
April 4, 2022
My deepest condolences to you and your family, my thoughts and prayers are with. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Diane CARRINGTON
Friend
April 4, 2022
Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Sergeant Major Keith Jones. You will be greatly missed Battle.
SGM James Jackson
Military
April 4, 2022
Prayers and blessings to you and your family in this time of sorrow. Love Sis
Zina Dixon-Alston
Family
April 3, 2022
My condolences to the family may God give you strength through this difficult time
TONYA Richardson
Friend
April 3, 2022
Prayers out to Ms. Portia & Mr. Keith's family. Keeping you all in my thoughts & prayers.
Tiffanye CoghillThomas
Friend
April 2, 2022
Prayers goes out Keith Family and Friends. I will always remember our friendship growing up. May you be among the angels now my old friend. Rest in paradise Keith.
Carroll Johnson
March 31, 2022
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.

A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
March 31, 2022
