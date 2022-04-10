JONES, Mr. Keith L., Sr., born on January 11, 1959, in Richmond, Va., he returned to rest in God's loving arms on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, peacefully, in his home in Fredericksburg, Va.
A 1977 graduate of Armstrong High School in Richmond, Va., he immediately enlisted in the United States Armed Services and was awarded the rank of Sergeant Major.
He was preceded in death by his son, Keith L. Jones Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Portia Jones; his loving parents, Samuel and Edna Jones; brother, Michael (Darleen) Jones; and his sister, Rev. Sharon D. Jones. Keith was a loving father to his daughter, LaToya Maria Jones; son, Reginald Jones; stepdaughters, Nakemia, Jasmine, Samantha, Devyn; and stepson, Jeraude; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts.
Arrangements entrusted to A. L. Bennett and Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, Va. 22408. Celebration of Life service will be held at that location on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. Private interment, Quantico National Cemetery, Quantico, Va. To leave expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers or other items, visit: www.albennettandsonfuneralhome.com/obituary/keith-jones
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.