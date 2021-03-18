LESTER, Keith Wayne "Y'el", age 62, of Richmond, departed this life March 14, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Sheilah Belle; his mother, Luvenia Lester; one sister, Joanne Lester- Carey (Samuel); three brothers, Herman, Michael (Donna) and Gary (Charmaine) Lester; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; sister-in-law, Rita Diane Belle; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Williams and Charles Lee Belle III; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Lester can be viewed Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, 11 a.m. at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary Street, where remains will lie in-state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Earl Brown, pastor. Interment Riverview Cemetery. The governor's guide on social distancing will be adhered to. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Friday.