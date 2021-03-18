Menu
Keith Wayne "Y'el" Lester
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
LESTER, Keith Wayne "Y'el", age 62, of Richmond, departed this life March 14, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Sheilah Belle; his mother, Luvenia Lester; one sister, Joanne Lester- Carey (Samuel); three brothers, Herman, Michael (Donna) and Gary (Charmaine) Lester; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; sister-in-law, Rita Diane Belle; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Williams and Charles Lee Belle III; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mr. Lester can be viewed Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, 11 a.m. at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary Street, where remains will lie in-state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Earl Brown, pastor. Interment Riverview Cemetery. The governor's guide on social distancing will be adhered to. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Friday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
19
Lying in State
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Fifth Baptist Church
1415 W. Cary Street, VA
Mar
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fifth Baptist Church
1415 W. Cary Street, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I heard he passed but couldn't believe it...my heart goes out to you...and if I can help in any way just tell me what you need.
John Marteny
April 1, 2021
My condolences to you and yor family. Praying for you. Elam Baptist Church Charles City.Va.
Rev. Helen P Washington-Randall
March 20, 2021
Offering my deepest condolences , I´m sincerely praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time.
Peggy Allen (GOOCHLAND GMWA)
March 19, 2021
We offer our condolences to the family. Keeping all in our prayers.
Eunice and Vann Christian
March 19, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
March 18, 2021
