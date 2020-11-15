WOOD, Kelly Jo, 53, of Richmond, Va., passed away on November 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest "Buddy" Wright and Gertrude "Trudy" Wright; and her sister, Wendy Wright. Kelly is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Duane Wood; her children, Thomas Hughes (Dawn), Patrick Wood (Terri), Rebecca Russell (Chris), DJ Wood; her grandchildren, Lily, Bubby and Jordan; her sisters, Sherry Fuller (David), Patty Wise (Don); and many nieces and nephews, including a special bond with her niece, Brittany Goodman. Kelly was a graduate of St. Gertrude's in 1985, and retired early from VHDA as a senior asset manager. Most of all, Kelly's pride was her family. She thrived on spending time with her beloved grandchildren. She will be truly missed from all of the ways she touched our lives forever. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages friends to contact immediate family and leave condolences at www.blileys.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.