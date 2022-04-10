MCINTOSH, Kelly Timothy Christopher, 50, of Midlothian, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021. Kelly leaves behind a legacy of effort and achievements for his mother, Devora D'Ercole; and Phoenix Aquatics Club of New Jersey; and Seton Hall Prep of New Jersey; and his family, the Norton, Watkins, McIntosh, Naifeh, Defontaine, Addison, Cuozzo, Maples, Smith-Donovan-Marsala, Bodtmann, Rossi, Coppola, Porcoro, Wenitz, Wenning, O'Reilly, Givelkian and Riley families. A memorial Mass will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 22 at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Burial will be private. Online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.