ALLEN, Kelvin "Skull Murphy" A., 58, of Richmond, died September 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Claiborne Sr. and Mary Allen and Luther Sr. and Mary Allen; brother, Allen Dale Cotman. Surviving are his wife, Kamala Allen; son, Ja'Mond Allen; daughter, Kyla Harris; parents, Melvin and Louise Allen; brother, Renard Allen (Pamela); sister, Sherry Allen; devoted aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, September 29 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 30 at Scotts's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Lawrence Jordan officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 28, 2021.