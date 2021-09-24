My cousin you have my heart felt condolences/ sympathy at this time.
Michael Micah Johnson
October 3, 2021
My sincerest condolences go out to my family friend
"Skull Murphy". We attended the same High School and played as kids at Hotchkiss Field.
Your spirit and kindness will forever live in all of us. May God comfort the entire Allen family during this time.
Rest in peace child of God.
Ray Johnson
September 30, 2021
To the Family of the late Bro. Kelvin "Skull Murphy" A. Allen, we The Williams Family would like to extend our profound sincerest condolences & deepest heart felt sympathies in the passing of your loved one. We're praying God's hands of comfort, healing, love, peace & strength will be upon each of you. Remember, to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Bro. Kelvin is resting reacefully in the arms of Jesus. May God continue to bless each of you & heaven smile on you. Peace & Love! Yours in Christ, Deacon Sheila Williams & Family
Sheila Williams
Friend
September 29, 2021
Sending condolences and prayers to the family. Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. God will take care of you, he is always with you.
Duck, Marleeta & Jackie
Marleeta Thompson & Family
September 29, 2021
To Kamala and the entire Allen family, I offer my sincere condolences. I have know Kevin since middle school. He lived around the corner, we played high school football together and we did our first semester of college together. Kevin was a great friend to have. He will be missed and I am sorry for your loss.
Curtis Finney
Friend
September 28, 2021
Words and sorrow cannot explain the pain we are feeling for Kelvin Allen family today. Our condolences to Kevin's wife, children, sister and brothet and especially his mom Louise and his dad Peter. We are very sorry we can't be here in person at this time but please know we are thinking of you and mourn with you. We are sendung love and prayers. May Kelvin rest in peace and the memories he made with each one of you last forever
Benita Denise Cosby
September 28, 2021
Sending prayers of love, peace and comfort to the family.
Brenda Y.Gray
September 28, 2021
Kamala, I am so sorry for the loss of your Kelvin. My prayers are with you and your family. May God will continue to strengthen and comfort you.
Clara James Scott
Other
September 28, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
September 28, 2021
This message is for my favorite cousin we had great times together, You are just like a brother to me That I never had you will be missed greatly but who am I to question question what God does it was in his Plans so I must live with it, But as The boys to men song says It's so hard to say goodbye .I Love You Cuz !
Eric Karl Allen /Tootie
Family
September 27, 2021
thanks Be not dismay, whatever betide - God will take care of you. Always remember this - Love Mom!
Evangelus, C. Benjamin
Family
September 26, 2021
Rick and Robin Cabler
September 25, 2021
My deepest condolences goes out to the Allen Family. Kamela, are definitely in my prayers.
Crystal Robinson
September 25, 2021
I want to send a heart felt message to the family of Kelvin (Skull Murphy) Allen. I was a graduate of the class of 1982 Marshall Walker H.S. and I have known Kelvin since middle school were we attended Henderson Middle School. What a shock this was to me to say the least. I saw Kelvin last in 2019 at the St Elizabeth Church Jazz festival and that was a blessing because that was the first time I saw him since we graduated H.S. I will miss you Kelvin, you were always a good guy and I thank God for you being in my life! May God strengthen your family during this time of sadness. RIP Skull Murphy.
Kevin "Woe" Thompson
Kevin Thompson
September 25, 2021
Bro you always encouraging words for me when I had my personal issues. Kelvin, Bro your Spirit is Beautiful and I know your at peace with our Ancestors. Rest well King.
Byron "Dip"
Work
September 24, 2021
I am praying for healing for Kammie and the family
Valerie Bland Colvin
School
September 24, 2021
You're free now....no more illness or death....I'll never forget the fun we had together (as children). I won't be sad for you're going to see the king.
I love you
Tony