I want to send a heart felt message to the family of Kelvin (Skull Murphy) Allen. I was a graduate of the class of 1982 Marshall Walker H.S. and I have known Kelvin since middle school were we attended Henderson Middle School. What a shock this was to me to say the least. I saw Kelvin last in 2019 at the St Elizabeth Church Jazz festival and that was a blessing because that was the first time I saw him since we graduated H.S. I will miss you Kelvin, you were always a good guy and I thank God for you being in my life! May God strengthen your family during this time of sadness. RIP Skull Murphy. Kevin "Woe" Thompson

Kevin Thompson September 25, 2021