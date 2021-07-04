GOLDING, Kendall Brooke, of Chester, Virginia, was introduced to this world on November 2, 1995. On June 29, 2021, she was called back home at the age of 25. She loves her family, she loves life and she loves her music. When she was a little girl, she'd spend hours dancing to music in her grandparents' living room, and as she grew up, music was what kept her going no matter how she was feeling. She was a very empathetic soul and she would do anything for anyone that needed help.
Kendall is not alone on her new journey because one of her favorite people, her grandfather (Grammy – David G. Jones Sr.), was there waiting for her. He's making her laugh just like he always did before, and she's dancing and listening to her music just as happy as ever.
Those still here that can't wait to see her and hug her again one day are Curtis V. and Jan J. Golding; parents, Margaret E. Jones; Nana; brothers, Matthew A. Golding and wife, Jayne, Jeremy C. Golding (Jessi James, girlfriend); sister, Yvonne Deck; and four nephews, Michael, Isaac, Axel and Alistair.
Kendall is a beloved daughter, a cherished granddaughter, a treasured little sister and an adored aunt. We miss her dearly and will love her forever.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805, with Rev. David Prather officiating. Online condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com
.
Dance on "Littles!" We'll see you when we see you.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.