NEWCOMB, Kendall Ross, of Richmond, Va., passed away on March 29, 2022, at the age of 34. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jackie and Richard Hendrick. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Everly Marie Newcomb; sister, Samantha Stanley (Patrick); nephew, Gabriel Stanley; niece, Maggie Stanley; parents, David L. and Patricia A. Newcomb; grandmother, Joyce Johnson; his Dearly Loved, Samantha Yoon; as well as many other family members and friends. Kendall was a great man and extraordinary father who truly loved his daughter. Kendall was a man of many hobbies including the gym, making and sharing music and selling old comic books. In his professional life, he was a talented HVAC and refrigeration technician. Family will receive friends at Bliley's Funeral Home, on Staples Mill Rd., Monday, April 11, 2022 at 3 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kendall's name to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.