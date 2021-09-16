Menu
Kendra Barnett
BARNETT, Ms. Kendra, age 44, of Richmond, departed this life September 8, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Makayla Shropshire; her parents, Lena and Marvin Barnett; her father, Clarence Bailey; three sisters, Lavasia Williams (Carlton), Valerie Traynham and Amanda Bailey; three brothers, Eddie, Corey and Everette; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends, among them Stephen Shropshier; and a devoted, Keisha Bannerman. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Ms. Barnett can be viewed Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. Dr. William H. Whitaker officiating. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2021.
I'm going to miss you neighbor may God be with you and your family
Craig Cousins
September 18, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
September 16, 2021
