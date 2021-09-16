BARNETT, Ms. Kendra, age 44, of Richmond, departed this life September 8, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Makayla Shropshire; her parents, Lena and Marvin Barnett; her father, Clarence Bailey; three sisters, Lavasia Williams (Carlton), Valerie Traynham and Amanda Bailey; three brothers, Eddie, Corey and Everette; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends, among them Stephen Shropshier; and a devoted, Keisha Bannerman. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Ms. Barnett can be viewed Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. Dr. William H. Whitaker officiating. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:45 p.m. Saturday.