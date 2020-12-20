Menu
Kenneth H. Andrews
ANDREWS, Kenneth H., 80, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Virley Dennis Andrews; and is survived by his children, Jason Andrews and Jennifer Clodfelter; grandsons, Noah and Nicholas; father, Dominic Ponzetti; brothers, Butch and Jimmy Andrews; sister, Burlene West; nephew, Clifford Dennis (Sandy); as well as other extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 27, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Signal Hill Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Dec
28
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Signal Hill Memorial Park
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I love you Uncle Bud, I will miss you. I really wish I could have spent more time with you. Your Nephew, Kenny
Kenneth Woodley
January 5, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear about Kenneth's passing. He was a kind man and a great neighbor. I have many fond memories of Kenneth and Virley. RIP Barbara Smith
Barbara Smith
December 24, 2020
David Clancy
December 24, 2020
victor andrews
December 22, 2020
james Andrews
December 22, 2020
