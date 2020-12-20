ANDREWS, Kenneth H., 80, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Virley Dennis Andrews; and is survived by his children, Jason Andrews and Jennifer Clodfelter; grandsons, Noah and Nicholas; father, Dominic Ponzetti; brothers, Butch and Jimmy Andrews; sister, Burlene West; nephew, Clifford Dennis (Sandy); as well as other extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 27, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Signal Hill Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2020.