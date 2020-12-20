Menu
Kenneth Belcher Jr.
BELCHER, Kenneth, Jr., 67, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Kenneth retired from Philip Morris after 30 years of service. He was a wonderful father and Papa to all his grandkids. He will be remembered as a man that would do anything for anyone. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Tracy Belcher; children, Kimberly (James) Brown, Karen (Dennis) Whittaker and Travis Belcher; siblings, Roger Mitchell and Phyllis Belcher; and grandchildren, Maggie, Jazi, James, Ryan and Danielle. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Allen Belcher Sr. and Frances Belcher; and siblings, Janet Stanley and David Wayne Belcher. His Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10), with interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
Miss our talks and friendship!
Nancy Leighton
December 14, 2021
ken was a great guy rest in peace
friend from work
December 21, 2020
My prayers to the family of Ken I am a former coworker at Philip Morris
Nancy Tyler
December 20, 2020
Allen will be truly missed. He was a great friend and neighbor. Anyone that knew him loved him.
Nancy J Leighton
December 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
December 20, 2020
