BELCHER, Kenneth, Jr., 67, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Kenneth retired from Philip Morris after 30 years of service. He was a wonderful father and Papa to all his grandkids. He will be remembered as a man that would do anything for anyone. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Tracy Belcher; children, Kimberly (James) Brown, Karen (Dennis) Whittaker and Travis Belcher; siblings, Roger Mitchell and Phyllis Belcher; and grandchildren, Maggie, Jazi, James, Ryan and Danielle. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Allen Belcher Sr. and Frances Belcher; and siblings, Janet Stanley and David Wayne Belcher. His Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10), with interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park.