BRUNER, Mr. Kenneth Herald, 76, went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Marion Bruner; his loving wife, Donna; his brother, Leslie Bruner; and sister, Patricia Jones. He is survived by his four children, Kenny Jr., Teresa, Robin (Jarrett) Ross and Michael (Christy). The family will be receiving guests on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Hickory Recreation Center (5011 Twin Hickory Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory to ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation at askccf.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 25, 2021.