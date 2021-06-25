Menu
Kenneth Herald Bruner
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
BRUNER, Mr. Kenneth Herald, 76, went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Marion Bruner; his loving wife, Donna; his brother, Leslie Bruner; and sister, Patricia Jones. He is survived by his four children, Kenny Jr., Teresa, Robin (Jarrett) Ross and Michael (Christy). The family will be receiving guests on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Hickory Recreation Center (5011 Twin Hickory Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory to ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation at askccf.org.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your parents helped to make working for the newspaper fun. After your dad left, the newspaper just wasn't the same. I am so, so sorry.
Steve Inge
June 28, 2021
Robin So sorry for you and your family´s loss. Heartfelt condolences.
Genia Laube
Friend
June 26, 2021
