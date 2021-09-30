COOKUS, Kenneth E., DPM, of Midlothian, Va., fell asleep in the Lord on September 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents; his only sister and brother-in-law. Dr. Cookus is survived by his wife, Brenda; and the children from their blended family, Andrea Tapia (John), Heather Hicks (Warren), Travis Hebert ("Katherine"), Sara Cookus, Kendall Bruington (Scott), Gabrielle Cookus and Julianna Cookus. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and his beloved nieces and nephews. Dr. Cookus was born in the small town of Dorchester, Neb. in the family home on October 2, 1941. After attending high school and Doane College in Crete, Neb., Dr. Cookus went to the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine. Following two years of residency in foot surgery, Ken practiced for 20 years in Winfield, Kan. In 1986, Dr. Cookus moved to the Richmond area and practiced until his retirement in 2015. For the last several years, Dr. Cookus' spiritual home has been St. Cyprian of Carthage Orthodox Church. Dr. Cookus' remains rest at St. Cyprian of Carthage Church, also where the family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, October 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. Services will be held on Saturday, October 2 at 11 a.m. Interment in the church cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Cyprian Church Bldg. Fund, 2570 Huguenot Springs Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113. Dr. Cookus' family is very thankful for the care and support provided by his visiting hospice nurses. We are also very grateful to Dr. Marc Flickinger and the wonderful nurses at his time spent at the Bon Secours Community Hospice House. And most especially, we would like to thank Fr. David Arnold and Dn. John Hedrick for their spiritual comfort and strength during this journey.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.