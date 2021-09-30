COOKUS, Kenneth E., DPM, of Midlothian, Va., fell asleep in the Lord on September 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents; his only sister and brother-in-law. Dr. Cookus is survived by his wife, Brenda; and the children from their blended family, Andrea Tapia (John), Heather Hicks (Warren), Travis Hebert ("Katherine"), Sara Cookus, Kendall Bruington (Scott), Gabrielle Cookus and Julianna Cookus. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and his beloved nieces and nephews. Dr. Cookus was born in the small town of Dorchester, Neb. in the family home on October 2, 1941. After attending high school and Doane College in Crete, Neb., Dr. Cookus went to the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine. Following two years of residency in foot surgery, Ken practiced for 20 years in Winfield, Kan. In 1986, Dr. Cookus moved to the Richmond area and practiced until his retirement in 2015. For the last several years, Dr. Cookus' spiritual home has been St. Cyprian of Carthage Orthodox Church. Dr. Cookus' remains rest at St. Cyprian of Carthage Church, also where the family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, October 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. Services will be held on Saturday, October 2 at 11 a.m. Interment in the church cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Cyprian Church Bldg. Fund, 2570 Huguenot Springs Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113. Dr. Cookus' family is very thankful for the care and support provided by his visiting hospice nurses. We are also very grateful to Dr. Marc Flickinger and the wonderful nurses at his time spent at the Bon Secours Community Hospice House. And most especially, we would like to thank Fr. David Arnold and Dn. John Hedrick for their spiritual comfort and strength during this journey.
Dr. Cookus was one of my favorite Winfield physicians. Great guy! I am so sorry he left our world.
Richard Veatch
Other
October 4, 2021
"Back in the days," in Kansas, Ken was a dear friend. I cherished our relationship and remember to this day a time when my wife Pat badly damaged her foot on the way to an ordination in Springfield, MO. This was before cell phones, but the minute we got home I called Ken, and from Winfield to Arkansas City, he was there is no more than fifteen minutes. I didn't ask about the speed limits! He was a precious soul and I shall pray for his eternal happiness.
Larry Smith
Friend
October 3, 2021
I worked for Ken many years ago in Windfield, Ks. He was a kind man and a wonderful doctor. I considered him a good friend. So sorry to his family for their loss.
Barbara Schureman
Work
October 3, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Dr Cookus´ passing. He was my podiatrist. My feet have never felt better. He remembered who my family was and asked about them at each visit. He had such a sweet disposition. There was only one Dr Cookus. No one can replace him. We will surely miss him.
Anita Roy
Other
October 1, 2021
It seems sad and strange to me that Ken´s burial will be on his birthday. He was a presence in my life and it is very sad to me that he is gone. I will plant a tree for you, Ken. Godspeed
Carole Henning Larson
Friend
October 1, 2021
Oh I would love to be there but recovering from my own health issues. I will miss you Dr. Cookus your friendly smile gentle touch. Prayers to your girls and Brenda. You will always have a miss of my heart.
Sue Naughton
October 1, 2021
Ken and I were in the same medical office building. We would frequently meet by happenstance in the parking lot and discuss the topics of the day. I remember his pipe and his Jaguar. He was a good man and a good doctor. RIP, Ken.
John Bagley
October 1, 2021
Rest In Peace Sweet Ken. Barry and I will truly miss you. You´re in great hands dear friend. Peace and Love to you and your lovely Brenda and all your loved ones...
Anne and Barry McCraw
Friend
September 30, 2021
I worked with Dr. Cookus some years back. He was a great Doctor with a wonderful bedside manner. So kind and caring, you will be greatly missed. I truly enjoyed working for him. Gone but never Forgotten!!!!