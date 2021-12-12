Menu
Kenneth Wayne Davis Jr.
DAVIS, Kenneth Wayne, Jr., 59, of Beaverdam, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by dearest family and friends on Monday, December 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shelby Jean Davis; and sister, Debra Hope Davis. Family left to cherish his memory include his wife of 33 years, Lenaia Fox Davis; daughter, Rowan Davis Juros; and son-in-law, Benjamin Juros; and father, Kenneth Wayne Davis Sr. Known for his sharp wit and his passion for physical fitness, Ken possessed remarkable intelligence and natural artistic talent. He loved music, science fiction, robots and cinema - especially Citizen Kane and classic Godzilla films. Having unwavering dedication to his family and pets, Ken set the highest example by putting those he loved before himself. Above all, Ken loved the Lord and was loved by so many. He was his family's strength and taught them how to be strong despite insurmountable odds. Ken will forever be their Superman. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on December 20, 2021 at Gayton Baptist Church, 13501 N. Gayton Rd., Richmond, Va. 23233. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to Virginia Cancer Institute. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Gayton Baptist Church
13501 N. Gayton Rd., Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest is peace Ken and Godspeed...
Vince Gonyer
Work
December 28, 2021
I worked with Ken years ago at Wachovia Securities. In the office, we knew him to be an intellect with sharp wit. Over the years, we learned that he really was a Renaissance man with a gift for art and music. The world has lost a good man. My deepest condolences to his family.
Julie Yartz
December 14, 2021
So sad to hear this news. Sending thoughts and prayers to family.
Bill Davis
December 14, 2021
