DENNIS, The Rev. Kenneth E., Sr., departed this life February 18, 2021. He was the Senior Pastor of Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Loretta H. Dennis; two sons, Kenneth Dennis Jr. and Kendall Dennis; mother, Susie Dennis; sister, Judy Ann Dennis; three grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 1 to 8 p.m. and Friday, February 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.
Dear Loretta,
So sorry to hear of Kenneth's passing. I am sending prayers and positive thoughts to you and your family. God knows best. HE will see you through this.
Allen N. Lewis
March 24, 2021
To the Dennis family, I am praying for you during this time of bereavement.. not only today but for days to come.
I have fond memories of my father in the ministry. I learned so much under his leadership.
May he rest in perfect peace!
Jessica
Rev. Jessica Easley (Turner)
March 2, 2021
In the weeks before Mr. Dennis passed, I thought about him often and the experience I had at his church. I was hoping to attend there soon. Mr. Dennis was a friend of God. I know this because God spoke to me through him in a way that I have never experienced and I will always carry that with me. Last night I thought about this and I prayed for him. As I thought about him , the song "never would have made it" came on and I felt this was Mr.Dennis confirming that he has truly made it. What a blessing to know! Rest in Paradise Sir! Well deserved.
Paula Boisseau
March 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Mrs Dennis and family. I was saddened to hear of Rev. Dennis passing. He was a very caring man and really looked out for our community. My mother (Mrs. Bland) so greatly loved her pastor. Prayers to you all...
D. Bland
Darlene Bland
February 28, 2021
Dear Loretta,
We were saddened to hear about the passing of Dr. Dennis. We pray that GOD cover you and your family. He will surely be missed.
Stephanie and Ebone Thomas
February 27, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to Loretta and the entire family. May the Lord continue to comfort and strengthen you during this difficult time and all the days ahead. Rev. Dennis' smile and passion for helping others will never be forgotten.
Jay & Meleese Evans & Family
February 27, 2021
Deepest condolences to the family of this wonderful man.May god give each and every one the strength they need in this difficult time. Farewell Rev Dennis
Bullock Family
February 27, 2021
We The Wynn , Pollard And Stone Families Extend Our Sincere Condolences To The Hewlette And Dennis Family ! May God Provide All Your Needs During This Most Difficult Time !!
Sheila Wynn
February 27, 2021
I will always love and miss you.
Antoinette Mealy
February 27, 2021
I extend my deepest condolences to Lady Loretta, Kenneth Jr., Kendall and the entire family. My heart goes out to my church family as the passing of our leader has left a void that only God can fill. My heart was truly saddened at the transition of my pastor. It has been an honor to serve under him. Being able to watch and to learn from one of God's greatest generals has been a true blessing. Rest well PASTOR. You will be missed and remembered.
Rev. Dr. Jackson Hall
February 27, 2021
Sister Loretta, My Heart grieved with sadness, but not as those with no hope; instead, because a brother that I love have gone to soon! My continual prayers for the Peace of God to be with you and the family.
Evang. Sophronia M. McClendon
February 26, 2021
Our condolences to Loretta and the entire Dennis Sr family. You are in our thoughts and prayers. May God grant you strength and peace
Michael & Wanda Cheatham
February 26, 2021
To the Dennis family, There is no way we can feel your pain, but we do feel your loss. Peace & love to you & the family during this sorrowful time.
Ervin,Shirley McBride & family
February 26, 2021
PRAYERS OF COMFORT said for you, Loretta, and your family in the passing of your beloved husband, KENNETH DENNIS. I remember Kenneth and you from my years working at Richmond Mental Health. Know that he is now free of all struggle ~~ all pain ~~ all worries. Jesus met him at those glorious GOLDEN GATES of HEAVEN and walked with Dennis to his glorious Heavenly Home God had planned for Dennis many, many thousands of years ago. Comfort yourselves in knowing Dennis will watch over you & your family as he awaits your time to join him. MAY GOD BLESS...........PAM MARTIN
PAM MARTIN
February 26, 2021
Condolences to Loretta and the entire Dennis family during these dark days. My family and I are praying for and with you. May the angels in Heaven bring you comfort and peace. I remember when I first met Kenneth at 31st Street years ago when he first entered the ministry bless the memories of my dear brother in Christ. RIP
Reginald E Patterson
February 26, 2021
I can´t believe this. I just can´t. He was friends with my dad Roosevelt Powell Jr. My dad passed on 2/3/21. Rev. Dennis preached over him on 2/13. His last words at the funeral was to a gentleman in the audience. He stated, "It´s just us two now. We gotta push on." He spoke such kind and gentle words. I thanked him for giving y dad divinity amongst the chaos that erupted at my dad´s service. You will be missed Rev. Dennis. You can rest easy and can continue to be blessed beyond this life.
TaNeil Moore
February 26, 2021
The world has lost an incredible life.
You have my sincere condolences, my deepest sympathies, and my unending love.
Praying for Peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead , and loving memories to forever hold in your heart
You are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Your family in Bahamas
Esther Russell
February 26, 2021
It´s was awesome in joining Forces with Reverend Kenneth Dennis in helping countless people and neighborhoods improve their lives during my times in Richmond as a Pastor and Community leader (1988-1999). Rest my friend as I´ll see you in the morning.
Dr. Micheal K. Williams
February 26, 2021
My sincere sympathy to you Mrs. Dennis and your family
Patricia Johnson
February 25, 2021
May God grant you strength and peace through a very difficult time. I will be praying for the entire family and remember God loves you all so much.
Loretta walker
February 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss Kendall. Praying for you and your family
Rose Powell
February 25, 2021
It is with great sadness we greet you at this hour during the transition of your beloved husband, father, and Pastor. My family had the pleasure of traveling up from the Northern Neck to worship with you all on several occasions and it was always a pleasure. A true friendship was developed with my Aunt Levernia Crabbe-Reed and my cousin George Brooks with Pastor Dennis and other members of the church. You all will remain in our memory bank of the great memories made over several years. Please rejoice in knowing he is taking his rest and receiving his reward. Keep thanking God for every great memory you all made with him and he´ll never be forgotten!!!! Peace and Blessings, The Crabbe family
The Crabbe Family
February 25, 2021
Sympathies to you and family, at this difficult time. Peace be with you.
Kim LesCault
February 25, 2021
Loretta, Our deepest condolences to you and your family. May the many memories over the years bring you solace.
Ramona and Earl
February 25, 2021
Loretta,
I am so sorry for the loss of your husband Reverend Dennis. I had the pleasure of attending his church several times and he delivered some great messages that helped me through some difficult times. I hope that in time you will find comfort and peace during this loss. I am here if you need to talk. My prayers are with you and your family. Love you.
Antoinette
Antoinette Crawley
February 25, 2021
Prayers are with family. He will be missed
Rev Dr Grace Tolliver
February 25, 2021
So sorry to hear about Rev Dennis. He was an awesome Man to the community. RIP
Michael Dennis Gray
February 25, 2021
Sending deepest condolences to the family. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
K.Ramos
February 24, 2021
Sending my condolences to you and your family may you all find strength in knowing that the lord will never leave nor forsake you!!
Shelia Brown
February 24, 2021
Extending my condolences to the Dennis Family in the loss of your loved one. I remember Rev. Dennis from the Baptist General Convention Eagle Eyrie Days on the Mountain Top. He was a great minister who worked well with the youths. Praying that you find peace and comfort in your cherished memories of him and may they sustain you during this very difficult time and forever. God will take care of all of you. With Deepest Sympathy, Joyce G. Hicks.
Joyce G Hicks
February 24, 2021
Loretta sending my condolences, so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers.
Elizabeth Seay
February 24, 2021
Deepest Sympathy and prayers for you all. Sincere wishes all will soon rise from this time of suffering...
A. C.
Angie Cash
February 24, 2021
Sending love and condolences. Continue to watch over us
The Stinnett Family
February 24, 2021
My deepest condolences for you and your family
Ernest Lambert
February 24, 2021
Our Condolences to you and your Family. Keeping y´all in our Prayers
Yolanda Lewis
February 24, 2021
Praise GOD 1st Lady Loretta.D We are so here for you in this celebration of pastor Dennis getting his wing and is safely home with the almighty blessings continue to rain down on the beautiful Dennis family. Tim Ratliff
And family
Timothy Ratliff
February 24, 2021
Loretta:
I am thinking about you during this time. My heart goes out to you and praying for you and your family. Lots of love...Monica
Monica Robinson--RBHA
February 24, 2021
Loretta, I am so very sorry for your loss. I am sending prayers for comfort to you and your family during this difficult time.
Tiffany Jewell
February 24, 2021
Our company was his home. He reminded us how special we were to him by often recanting his on the road experiences during Sunday service. No matter who you were or where you came from, Rev was there with open arms. To many of our guys he was a father, a mentor and a friend. If you needed him, he was there. He will forever be a part of Family Enterprises II. Words cannot express our gratitude for the time we have had together. Your family is in our prayers and we offer our deepest condolences. From the entire Family Enterprise, we love you and we will forever miss our Rev.
Family Enterprises II
February 24, 2021
My condolences to the Dennis Family
From the Tyler Family.
Geraldine Harris
February 24, 2021
Sending my condolences to Loretta, Kendall, Kenneth and the Greater Mount Moriah family. Richmond, Va. is missing a giant. Peace and love. Aaron aka "Puff"
Aaron Turner
February 24, 2021
I WOULD LIKE TO SEND MY CONDOLENCES
TO THE DENNIS FAMILY. I AM MEMBER TO THE CHURCH.
MR. DENNIS WAS A KIND PASTOR.
Geraldine Harris
February 24, 2021
As an Alpha Phi Alpha Brother, I extend my sympathy to his wife and family. My God bless each of you.
David Goodall, Sr. Xi Delta Lambda Chapter, Alpha Phi Alpha Inc.
February 24, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family during this difficult time. God Bless
Raiven Craig
February 24, 2021
To Loretta & Family,
I extend my sincere sympathy to you and your family during the transitioning of life of your husband, Kenneth. I remember Kenneth working in Prevention Services from our days at Mental Heath with the City and the times I would share in worship at Greater Mount Moriah. Hold on and cherish those fond memories as he will live in your hearts and God will do the reset.
Jewel Crosby
February 24, 2021
Rev was such a shining light! I will miss his smile, his laugh, and mostly - his conversation. May God grant you all peace and strength knowing you will be together again in heaven.
Lindy Ely
February 24, 2021
Sometimes you´re just so lost for words. I´m praying for our family to be comforted and supported during this time. Rev. Dennis has really been there for a lot of people especially my family. Mrs. Dennis has been a huge part of our family forever. I love you all and I will continue to let God get us through because this is what Rev. Dennis would have recommended if he was here. He always encouraged us to love others through their mess and never look down on anyone. Praying for peace love your family Unithia (Née Née) and the McCutchen family.
Unithia McCutchen
February 24, 2021
To the family of Rev Dennis very sorry for your loss. My deepest sympthany at this difficult time,
Brenda Ross
February 24, 2021
We are so very very sorry for loss. Rev Dennis always had way of making you feel special and He was very special to us.
Enjoy your Heavenly reward.
Rev Dr Richard L Hoard
February 23, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.