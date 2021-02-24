It is with great sadness we greet you at this hour during the transition of your beloved husband, father, and Pastor. My family had the pleasure of traveling up from the Northern Neck to worship with you all on several occasions and it was always a pleasure. A true friendship was developed with my Aunt Levernia Crabbe-Reed and my cousin George Brooks with Pastor Dennis and other members of the church. You all will remain in our memory bank of the great memories made over several years. Please rejoice in knowing he is taking his rest and receiving his reward. Keep thanking God for every great memory you all made with him and he´ll never be forgotten!!!! Peace and Blessings, The Crabbe family

The Crabbe Family February 25, 2021