Kenneth Fox
FUNERAL HOME
Owens Funeral Services
104 Green Chimney Ct.
Ashland, VA
FOX, Kenneth, "Butch," 70, of Mechanicsville, departed this life February 18, 2021. He is survived by wife, Joyce S. Fox; daughter, Talitha L. Fox; two grandsons, Dante and Joshua; two sisters, one brother and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where there will be two days of public viewing Monday, 4 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, 4 to 8 p.m. Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilot Lane, Richmond, Va. Online condolences, owensfuneralservices.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Owens Funeral Services
104 Green Chimney Ct., Ashland, VA
Mar
2
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Owens Funeral Services
104 Green Chimney Ct., Ashland, VA
Mar
3
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
4000 Pilot Lane, Richmond, VA
BUTCH WAS THE PERSONIFICATION OF LIVE, LAUGH, AND LOVE.
VERA TYLER
February 21, 2022
Edna, Joe, & Suzanne Our prayers are with you. We are sorry for your loss. Be Blessed.
Kermit & Dot
March 3, 2021
A good friend is gone. Our hearts are broken. Our memories are strong. May your hearts be mended and comforted by God. We send our condolences.
Kermit & Dot
March 3, 2021
Joyce and family so sorry this happen. My condolences
Mike Alexander
March 2, 2021
My pray goes out to the family
Edward Garner. Bubba
March 2, 2021
I will miss your smile and the laughter that you caused ALL THE TIME. This is the final cut RIP in loving arms. From the entire Frye and Tyler family.
Vera Tyler
March 2, 2021
Prayers for the family. What a great brother and friend. You will definitely be missed. Glad to have spend some quality time with you. Gone but never forgotten.
Barry Holmes
March 2, 2021
I remember Butch from Stockton St. Good guy all around. Prayers to the family.
Buster Moore
March 2, 2021
rest my friend you will be missed but god knows best. prayers for the family and friends. the bowers family
richard bowers
March 1, 2021
We will never forget Butch. Msy he rest in peace. Joyce & Talitha, you have our deepest condolences and prayers. We are here for you. Herk Fox
Peggy & Stevenson Fox
March 1, 2021
To the family of Butch I have loved all of you for a long time Butch was a very sweet and kind person he loved his family that was part of my family when I moved to Richmond I will always love you guys stay strong I will be praying for you
Scarlett Ferrell
March 1, 2021
Joyce & Talithia, you and the boys are in my prayers. Plz call if you need me.
Kermit Fox
February 28, 2021
Our condolences to the family.
Joanne and Tony Taylor
February 28, 2021
Joyce, Talithia & family, our sincere condolences for the loss of Butch. He will truly be missed my many that was blessed to know him. Prayers going up for you and your family. May he rest in paradise!
Michael Brooks Sr. & Karen Brooks
February 27, 2021
Joyce, Talithia, & boys. Definitely gonna miss Butch. Be comforted in the arms of the Lord
Dorothy Fox
February 27, 2021
Joyce, sending sincere condolences to you and your Family.
Mary Woodley
February 27, 2021
Sorry for your lost. Yes he will be missed but not forgotten. I know the hurt is there, but I want to thanks God for letting me too know the family. Butch your smile will always be there in my memories. Tell Mike I miss him. Family be strong God is there for all of your needs.
Carnell Wingfield aka BEAR
February 27, 2021
