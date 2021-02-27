FOX, Kenneth, "Butch," 70, of Mechanicsville, departed this life February 18, 2021. He is survived by wife, Joyce S. Fox; daughter, Talitha L. Fox; two grandsons, Dante and Joshua; two sisters, one brother and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where there will be two days of public viewing Monday, 4 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, 4 to 8 p.m. Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilot Lane, Richmond, Va. Online condolences, owensfuneralservices.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2021.