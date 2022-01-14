HENLEY, Kenneth W. "Coach", left this world on January 12, 2022, at the age of 71.



Born to Linwood and Arlene Henley in Short Pump, Va., Kenneth began work as a plumber and later became a firefighter for Chesterfield Fire Department and a volunteer firefighter at the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department.



He loved spending his free time fishing in Rockville and chatting with friends and family at the Rockville Market.



Kenneth was preceded in death by siblings, Mason Henley, Jeanette Hicks, Buck Henley and Gladys Henley.



Loved ones left to cherish his memory include siblings, Herbert (Cindy) Henley and Linda (Doug) Tomlin; sons, Paul and Matthew Henley; and grandsons, Stuart (Lauren) Henley and Zachary Henley.



A private service will be held at a later date at Berea Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2022.