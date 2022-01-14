HENLEY, Kenneth W. "Coach", left this world on January 12, 2022, at the age of 71.
Born to Linwood and Arlene Henley in Short Pump, Va., Kenneth began work as a plumber and later became a firefighter for Chesterfield Fire Department and a volunteer firefighter at the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department.
He loved spending his free time fishing in Rockville and chatting with friends and family at the Rockville Market.
Kenneth was preceded in death by siblings, Mason Henley, Jeanette Hicks, Buck Henley and Gladys Henley.
Loved ones left to cherish his memory include siblings, Herbert (Cindy) Henley and Linda (Doug) Tomlin; sons, Paul and Matthew Henley; and grandsons, Stuart (Lauren) Henley and Zachary Henley.
A private service will be held at a later date at Berea Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. We often saw him as he walked past our house.
May the fond memories of him bring comfort to each of you.
Robert and Dorothy Green Brooks
Friend
January 15, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. Hopefully your fond memories of Kenny will comfort you during this sad time.
Terry and Debbie Midkiff
January 14, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Kenny's death. He was just a very caring and sweet man. Years ago, Kenny worked part-time for my Dad while he was in high school at Short Pump Transmission. That is when I first met him. He was a great employee. My Dad always spoke so highly of Kenny. Our Nuckols family extends our deepest sympathy to Kenny's children and grandchildren and also to his extended Henley family.
Kenny will be so missed! Rest in peace dear Kenny!