My condolences to the Jenkins family. I met "Captain" at Sedona Taphouse, along with his friend Bob about 5-years ago. We saw each other very often at Sedona and always had lively conversations. He loved his family and dearly missed Donna. As a matter of fact, Captain loved everyone. The employees at Sedona always looked after him and up to him as a father figure. It was an honor to call him a friend. Rest In Peace Captain! You and Donna are once again united with our Heavenly Father.

Pierre F. Walmsley Friend September 23, 2021