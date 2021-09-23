Menu
Kenneth E. Jenkins
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
JENKINS, Kenneth E., 79, was born February 26, 1942 in Washington, D.C., and most recently a resident of Powhatan County, Va. He passed away at the age of 79, on September 20, 2021. Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 50 years, Donna Akers Jenkins; father, Lacy Jenkins; mother, Audrey Jenkins; stepmother, Naomi Jenkins; and sister, Dorothy Ward. Kenneth is succeeded by his brother, Larry Jenkins; sister, Lois Sleight; daughter, Laurie Jenkins Widener and her husband, Mark; daughter, Kimberly Jenkins Boehm and her husband, Edward; grandsons, Randy Widener and Kevin Widener; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Wiseman Gwaltney and her husband, Matthew; great-granddaughter, Lily Grace Gwaltney; and his faithful caregiver and companion, Lynda. In 1962, Kenneth was discharged from the U.S Navy. He worked for the Richmond Police Department, where he retired as a Captain. He also had his own general contracting business known as Kenneth E. Jenkins LLC. During his life, he obtained quite a few achievements: Police Athletic League, Police Benevolence and 32nd degree Freemason – just to name a few. Graveside services will be held on September 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Washington Memorial Park located at 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Washington Memorial Park
6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Captain Jenkins´s was my friend. He always bragged about his daughters. He was so proud of them & their accomplishments. He loved them very much. I miss his stories, his laugh & him. Sending prayers, hugs & love to the family. I know you´re flying high my friend.
Rose Bonton
Friend
December 20, 2021
To the family of Captain Jenkins, I just googled his name on my phone and found his Obituary. My deepest sincere sympathy to you all. I met Captain Jenkins through Lieutenant Robert Hayden in Police Community Services Division in the early 1980's. I was invited to a Christmas party at their office in 1983. He was a very nice person. I know he will be missed very much by those who knew and loved him. Sincerely, David Shaw Richmond, VA
David Shaw
November 12, 2021
There are many happy memories, we both have known Kenny for many years & will miss him so much. A good Policeman, good friend.
Sue & Heath Mayes
September 23, 2021
My condolences to the Jenkins family. I met "Captain" at Sedona Taphouse, along with his friend Bob about 5-years ago. We saw each other very often at Sedona and always had lively conversations. He loved his family and dearly missed Donna. As a matter of fact, Captain loved everyone. The employees at Sedona always looked after him and up to him as a father figure. It was an honor to call him a friend. Rest In Peace Captain! You and Donna are once again united with our Heavenly Father.
Pierre F. Walmsley
Friend
September 23, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the family of Captain Jenkins. He was truly larger than life and lit up a room. It was a pleasure knowing and dining with him over the years.
Michael and Sarah Reardon
Friend
September 23, 2021
It was a pure pleasure to work with Kenneth on the RPD. He was one of the first officers I had the pleasure of getting my on the job training fresh out of the police academy. He was very knowledgeable and stuck to the rules yet was a very friendly. I along with many other RPD officers will truly miss him, may he rest in peace!
Peter Fiedler
Work
September 23, 2021
I am so thankful for knowing Captain the past 5 years. He was such a character! He also had a heart of gold. We met him because of real estate but became good friends. I will miss our long conversations about life and this crazy world. He loved his family and missed his wife so much. Godspeed Captain!
Sherry Beran
Friend
September 23, 2021
