JENKINS, Kenneth E., 79, was born February 26, 1942 in Washington, D.C., and most recently a resident of Powhatan County, Va. He passed away at the age of 79, on September 20, 2021. Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 50 years, Donna Akers Jenkins; father, Lacy Jenkins; mother, Audrey Jenkins; stepmother, Naomi Jenkins; and sister, Dorothy Ward. Kenneth is succeeded by his brother, Larry Jenkins; sister, Lois Sleight; daughter, Laurie Jenkins Widener and her husband, Mark; daughter, Kimberly Jenkins Boehm and her husband, Edward; grandsons, Randy Widener and Kevin Widener; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Wiseman Gwaltney and her husband, Matthew; great-granddaughter, Lily Grace Gwaltney; and his faithful caregiver and companion, Lynda. In 1962, Kenneth was discharged from the U.S Navy. He worked for the Richmond Police Department, where he retired as a Captain. He also had his own general contracting business known as Kenneth E. Jenkins LLC. During his life, he obtained quite a few achievements: Police Athletic League, Police Benevolence and 32nd degree Freemason – just to name a few. Graveside services will be held on September 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Washington Memorial Park located at 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2021.