TUNSTALL, Kenneth Jonas, Jr., 21, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, November 1, 2020. He leaves cherished memories to his parents, Kenneth Sr. and Donyale Tunstall; sister, Kenny'tra Tunstall; grandparents, Revs. Lewis O. and Janice Yancey; and a host of other devoted relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, where a walk-through visitation will be held 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in the March Chapel, where live-streaming will be available on the website. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery.