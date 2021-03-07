JONES, Mr. Kenneth Woodrow, of Keysville, Va., passed on to his eternal reward on March 5, 2021. He was born February 8, 1938 in Grayson County, Va. He was the oldest of seven children of Homer W. and Helen Bartlett Jones. The family moved from Galax to Charlotte County, Va. in 1951. Kenneth worked in the family logging and lumber business, served in the U.S. Army and worked in a variety of trucking jobs before starting his own business in 1984. That company, Key Truck and Equipment, supports the logging and trucking industry in Southside Virginia and beyond. He earned a sterling reputation as an honest and reliable businessman, as evidenced by the large number of customers who became friends. He was recently recognized by the American Truck Historical Society for over 50 yeas of service and dedication to the trucking industry. Kenneth was devoted to his family. His greatest joy was time spent with relatives. He loved to "camp" with his brothers and any event where his extended family was present. He was admired and loved by all and his legacy of love and friendship will live on through the family he leaves behind. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Laraine Mabry Jones (61 years); two children, Darrin Jones (Sheila) and Sharon Hanks (special friend, Paul Ashworth); four brothers, Keith Jones (Joy), Kurtis Jones (Cindy), Kolen Jones (Beverly) and Kermit Jones (Rhonda); two brothers-in-law, Wallace Paulette and Calvin Ferrell; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 12 nieces and nephews, many great customers and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Opal Paulette and Linda Ferrell; and two sons, David and Ken Jones. Services will be conducted by Browning Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville. Family and Friends are welcome to visit the funeral home. Graveside service will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Charlotte Court House on Monday, March 8, at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Trucker's Parade Against Cancer. Kenneth was a charter sponsor of this event. Make these checks payable to the American Cancer Society
and send to 5650 Thomas Jefferson Hwy., Charlotte Court House, Va. 23923. Donations can also be made to the Charlotte County Rescue Squad and sent to P.O. Box 330, Keysville, Va. 23947. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, Va., is serving the family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.