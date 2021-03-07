My sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Kenneth. He was such a loving and kind man. When my sister died of brain cancer he purchased a banner and placed it on his favorite truck in the Truckers Parade in remembrance of her! He was just THAT kind of person, always thinking of others! I live across from his business and he always looked out for me. He will be sorely missed.

Lisa C Emerson March 8, 2021