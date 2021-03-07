Menu
Kenneth Woodrow Jones
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Browning-Duffer Funeral Home
110 H St
Keysville, VA
JONES, Mr. Kenneth Woodrow, of Keysville, Va., passed on to his eternal reward on March 5, 2021. He was born February 8, 1938 in Grayson County, Va. He was the oldest of seven children of Homer W. and Helen Bartlett Jones. The family moved from Galax to Charlotte County, Va. in 1951. Kenneth worked in the family logging and lumber business, served in the U.S. Army and worked in a variety of trucking jobs before starting his own business in 1984. That company, Key Truck and Equipment, supports the logging and trucking industry in Southside Virginia and beyond. He earned a sterling reputation as an honest and reliable businessman, as evidenced by the large number of customers who became friends. He was recently recognized by the American Truck Historical Society for over 50 yeas of service and dedication to the trucking industry. Kenneth was devoted to his family. His greatest joy was time spent with relatives. He loved to "camp" with his brothers and any event where his extended family was present. He was admired and loved by all and his legacy of love and friendship will live on through the family he leaves behind. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Laraine Mabry Jones (61 years); two children, Darrin Jones (Sheila) and Sharon Hanks (special friend, Paul Ashworth); four brothers, Keith Jones (Joy), Kurtis Jones (Cindy), Kolen Jones (Beverly) and Kermit Jones (Rhonda); two brothers-in-law, Wallace Paulette and Calvin Ferrell; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 12 nieces and nephews, many great customers and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Opal Paulette and Linda Ferrell; and two sons, David and Ken Jones. Services will be conducted by Browning Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville. Family and Friends are welcome to visit the funeral home. Graveside service will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Charlotte Court House on Monday, March 8, at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Trucker's Parade Against Cancer. Kenneth was a charter sponsor of this event. Make these checks payable to the American Cancer Society and send to 5650 Thomas Jefferson Hwy., Charlotte Court House, Va. 23923. Donations can also be made to the Charlotte County Rescue Squad and sent to P.O. Box 330, Keysville, Va. 23947. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, Va., is serving the family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
Charlotte Court House, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Browning-Duffer Funeral Home
Kenneth was a gentleman , straight forward , honest and easy to deal with from the first time I meet him in 1992 or 3 . We all should be thankful for his life and his integrity. Always one should be thankful for good parents. God has a special place prepared for him I´m sure. Phil Bays. Sturdy-Lite Bristol Tennessee
Phil Bays
March 16, 2021
We were sorry to learn of Kenneth's passing. Our condolences go out to the entire Jones family.
Eric/Nancy Hamilton
March 9, 2021
Our condolences to the entire Jones family.
The Corbitt Preservation Association
March 9, 2021
My sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Kenneth. He was such a loving and kind man. When my sister died of brain cancer he purchased a banner and placed it on his favorite truck in the Truckers Parade in remembrance of her! He was just THAT kind of person, always thinking of others! I live across from his business and he always looked out for me. He will be sorely missed.
Lisa C Emerson
March 8, 2021
My deepest condolences to Kenneth's Family and close friends. So sorry to learn of Kenneth's passing this morning. We met through our business relationship over the past 5 years and he was a gentleman to know. A loving and much loved family man respected by his community and all that knew him, he will be greatly missed; however, Ken leaves many fond memories. Bill "the light bulb guy"
Bill Tucker
March 8, 2021
So very sorry to hear this sad news Our thoughts & prayers extended to all of the family . We thought a lot of Kenneth & always could depend on getting great service from such a good man . Robin & Rickie Allen Tyler Allen
Robin Allen
March 7, 2021
So sorry to hear this he was a good man an we will miss him dearly . Our prayers an thoughts to the family an friends.
Otis an Penny Oakes an family
March 7, 2021
