KELLER, Kenneth "Junnie" Marvin, Jr., 71, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022. Junnie was a member of the local 10 Plumber and Pipefitters Union for 53 years. He was an avid lover of muscle cars. He enjoyed gardening, going to the beach and trips to the Chickahominy River. Mr. Keller was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Marvin Keller Sr. and Mildred Cole; his brother, Dennis Keller; and nephew, Michael Gwaltney. He is survived by his children, Michelle Hooker, Crystal, Angie, Kenneth III and Emily Keller. He leaves behind nine grandchildren; sisters, Linda and Robyn; and brother, Kip. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home on Staples Mill Road. A funeral service will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial to follow at Signal Hill Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.