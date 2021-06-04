Menu
Kenneth Sherwood Miller
1967 - 2021
MILLER, Kenneth Sherwood, God in infinite grace and mercy called Kenneth Sherwood Miller into eternal joy and peace on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kenneth was born August 8, 1967 to Margaret Owens and Bobby L. Miller Sr. Kenny was always a great listener, and offered "Pearls of Wisdom" to help resolve family and friends' issues. He had a wonderful sense of humor and always enjoyed a good laugh and was admired by all who had the chance to meet him. As we reach the moment to say goodbye in this life, we want to deeply thank him for all the joy, hope and love that he shared with us. He never gave up, he fought til the very end for the love he had for his wife, Angela. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a Celebration of Life will be held (today) Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
June 4, 2021
