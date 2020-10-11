Menu
Kenneth "Lee" NeSmith
NESMITH, Kenneth "Lee", 70, departed this life on October 8, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Ann Dow NeSmith; son, Mark A. NeSmith; daughter, Megan N. Bartlett(Josh); grandchildren, Liam Watkins, Hayden and Ava Bartlett; sister, Susie N. Bucher (Rick). He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth E. NeSmith; and daughter, Laura N. Powell. Graveside service will be held Thursday, October 15, at 10 a.m., at Powhatan Community Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Powhatan Community Cemetery
