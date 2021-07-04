RICE, Kenneth Wayne, was a husband, father, grandpa and friend to all who met him. Born in Richmond, Va., he graduated from Douglas Freeman High School and VPI (Virginia Tech). Wayne served in the Army in the Vietnam War.
After his tour was up, Wayne, Sharon and daughter, Donni relocated to California, where Wayne began a successful career in investment real estate. He and Sharon soon had their son, Trevor and the family began a more than 50-year life in the Golden State.
Most of the years were spent in Danville, Calif. Wayne was active in so many activities and organizations it is hard to count them all, including the Danville Sycamore Valley Rotary Club, Vietnam Veterans of America and many adult and youth sports leagues. His kids don't remember Wayne ever missing a parent teacher conference or school activity or sporting event.
The Rices were known for hosting so many social functions: their Fourth of July parties were legendary. It was a shock, then, when Wayne started being a bit off at parties and dinners. It wasn't long before the family realized that Alzheimer's was going to steal this man away. More than a decade later, we are glad he is at peace, but we are angry that we no longer get to hear his laugh or watch his bad dancing or eat his overdone grilling.
Wayne is survived by Sharon, Donni (Rich), Trevor (Sarah); grandchildren, Carter and Frankie; sister, Carol (Don); and nephew, Ian (Tara and baby, Mila). He was predeceased by his parents, Martin and Edith Rice.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
), Secondhand Hounds animal rescue in Minnesota (secondhandhounds.org
) or to the charity of your choice
.
Memorial service Saturday, October 9, 11 a.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church, Richmond. For condolences, go to https://cremationsocietyofmn.com/tribute/details/41932/K-Wayne-Rice/obituary.html#content-start
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.