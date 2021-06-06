We are so saddened to hear about Kenny. We have known him and Julie since their high school years and Kenny´s first job at Carter´s Equipment/Newman´s AMC . We became close friends and spent a lot of time together over the past 40+ years. We thought the world of him and feel blessed to have known him. He was a great man and we will miss him. Until we meet again RIP my friend. Nancy and Kevin Newman

