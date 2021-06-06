STEPP, Mr. Kenneth Richard, "Kenny," 58, of Chesterfield, Va., formerly of Newport News, Va., passed away May 31, 2021. He is survived by his children, Amanda Paige Houghton (Jon), Adam Richard Stepp; his siblings, Paul Stepp and Cheryl Hydrick (Robert); his niece, Jaclyn Wade; and nephew, Tyler Miller. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Tilden Stepp; and his mother, Betty White Stepp. Kenny owned and operated Step by Stepp Home Inspections. He was active in bringing state regulation to the Home Inspection industry. Kenny was an avid boater and fisherman. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Donations can be made to the Mental Health Foundation.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
We are so saddened to hear about Kenny. We have known him and Julie since their high school years and Kenny´s first job at Carter´s Equipment/Newman´s AMC . We became close friends and spent a lot of time together over the past 40+ years. We thought the world of him and feel blessed to have known him. He was a great man and we will miss him. Until we meet again RIP my friend. Nancy and Kevin Newman
Kevin and Nancy Newman
Friend
September 17, 2021
So sorry to hear about your loss. You know that God and Jesus are in the best position to comfort us when we lose a loved one in death.
G
June 24, 2021
I new Kenny as Cheryl and Paul's little brother our families grew up very close to each other. Kenny always wanted to do the things that Cheryl and I were doing like going for a bike ride or to Tear Drop Park to play. I have never had the privilege of meeting his children but hope to someday. The entire Stepp family our in my prayers.
Gary Parsons
June 22, 2021
So sorry to hear about Kenny. Blessings to his family. Amanda & Adam, you are in my prayers. I worked with your mom for years and knew Kenny as a home inspector. I am so sorry for your loss.
Juanita B Leatherberry
Work
June 11, 2021
Adam and Amanda, there are no words! I am so sorry and here if you need anything. Sending hugs and love.
Carin
Friend
June 8, 2021
May you find peace. God bless.
Grant Caldwell
June 8, 2021
Deepest sympathy. I met Kenny through WCR. He was a special person.
Lisa Bane
Work
June 8, 2021
My sincere condolences to Kenny's Family. Praying for comfort during this difficult time.
I had the pleasure of working with Kenny over the years. He was professional, kind and top in his field as a Home Inspector. Most of all, he was a good person and always had a smile on his face. You will be missed Kenny.
Sandy Owens
June 7, 2021
I am so sorry and sad about Kenny. Kenny was one of the founding members that established the Central VA chapter of the American Society of Home Inspectors and was the second President that lead the chapter. Kenny was greatly respected by me and all of his inspector colleagues. I will miss him. My prayers pour out to his family.
John Cranor
Friend
June 6, 2021
I am devastated at the loss of Kenny. He performed most of my home inspections for 22 years and became a friend to me and all who met him. So sorry for your loss. I am praying that God will bring comfort to his family and friends.