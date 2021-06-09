Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Kenneth Michael Varga
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Petersburg Chapel
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA
VARGA, Kenneth Michael, went to be with his Lord on June 7, 2021. Mike was born on May 27, 1951 in Petersburg, Va., to Daniel David and Ercelle Gordan Varga. He is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 33 years, Joyce Everhart Varga; and two children, Nevaeh and Jourjah. Mike is also survived by his stepson, David (Kathy) Everhart. Mike was "Daddy Mike" to Krystal, John David, Joshua Everhart and Makayla South. All of Mike's nieces and nephews will forever hold him in their hearts. Mike was known as Dad and Granddad to many honorary children and grandchildren. Mikie will be sorely missed by his brother, Wayne Varga (Dianne) and sister, Carolyn (Sissy) Hilliard (Peete). Mike was proud to serve his country from December 1970 to November 1976 in the United States Marine Corps. Mike was proud to own Varga Trophies and BFV Tank Lines. He loved playing golf and watching Mark Martin on the NASCAR circuit. The family will receive visitors at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home at 103 S. Adams St. in Petersburg, on June 10, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on June 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with burial following at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens located at 11302 Merchants Hope Rd., in N. Prince George, Va. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Semper Fi and America's Fund at 825 College Blvd., Suite 102-PMB609, Oceanside, Calif. 92057, Semperfifund.org. Condolences may be registered on our website at jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Petersburg Chapel
103 S, Petersburg, VA
Jun
11
Service
2:00p.m.
Petersburg Chapel
103 S, Petersburg, VA
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Petersburg Chapel
