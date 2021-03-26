WOODBURN, Kenneth Carroll, LTC (Ret.), 59, formerly of Richmond, died in Louisville, Ky., on March 23, 2021, after a three-year battle against small-cell prostate cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Carroll T. Woodburn; his father-in-law, Jack Charles Bahm; and his brother-in-law, J.C. Bahm.



He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Tamala Susan Woodburn; and his three daughters, Susan, Rebecca and Emily, all of Louisville, Ky.; his mother, Jeanne Woodburn; his brothers, Tom Woodburn (Jane) and Bob Woodburn (Barbara), all of Richmond; his sister, Carol Jeanne (David Crowe) Woodburn of Charlottesville; and his cousins, Debbie (Woody) Thompson of Richmond and Russ (Linda) Woodburn of Brodnax. Additionally, he is survived by his mother-in-law, Sue LaRue; Deb Hatfield; and his sisters-in-law, Dana LaRue, Leigh Rice and Brandy Steiger-Chamberlain (Jessica), all of Louisville, Ky.; and his nieces, Stephanie Angle (Ben), Lindsey Brown (Chris), Anna Kortze (Jonathan); and nephew, Thomas Woodburn (Melissa), Zachary Rice, Christopher Slaughter and Alec Chamberlain (Ashley); as well as four great-nephews, two great-nieces; and adopted godson, LTJG Jacob Shawler. He was loved by a village of family and friends, for whom we can never express our gratitude for their endless love and support.



Ken was a graduate of James Madison University. At JMU, he was a founding brother of the JMU chapter of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and a student manager for the 1980 to 1981 men's basketball team, the first team from JMU to ever make the NCAA tournament. He commissioned through JMU's Army ROTC program in 1984 and entered Active Duty upon his graduation in 1985. He served 25 years on active duty, including Operation Desert Storm, and continued his service after retirement serving as the Senior Army Instructor for Butler Traditional High School's JROTC program from 2011 until his death. We can never repay the Butler staff and faculty for their love and support on this journey.



Ken served community as well as country. He joined the commission of the City of Hollow Creek in the fall of 2013 as the Commissioner for Public Works and has served as Mayor of Hollow Creek since June 2015. Ken was a member of the Kentucky Society, Sons of the American Revolution, Gov. Isaac Shelby Chapter.



Ken was a past member of the Thoroughbred Barbershop Chorus, too many church choirs to count, and participated in many community theaters throughout his lifetime. His first and last performances were in Oliver. Some of his favorites were Sound of Music, Diamond Studs, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Dracula, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.



The family thanks the entire staff at Norton Cancer Institute for their kind and compassionate care during Ken's illness. Through your efforts he lived longer and enjoyed a higher quality of life than the diagnosis suggested.



Visitation will be held on March 29 and 30, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Ky. 40218. A Prayer Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on March 31 at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial will be held on April 1, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Radcliff, Ky. Memorial service to be held in Chesterfield, Va. at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ken's name to Gilda's Club Kentuckiana, 2440 Grinstead Drive, Louisville, Ky. 40204 or to Butler Traditional High School, Army JROTC program, 2222 Crums Lane, Louisville, Ky. 40216.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.