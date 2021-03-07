WILEY, Kerry R., of Dauphin Island, Ala. and formerly of Richmond and Hopewell, Va., departed this life on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at age 70 after a long battle with COPD. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "CW" Wiley; and her parents, Henry P. Rimes Jr. and Janie P. Rimes of Hopewell. She is survived by her brother, H. Patrick (Denise) Rimes III of Midlothian and their daughters, Meredith S. Jones and Alyssa C. Davis. She is also survived by two bonus daughters, Deborah Wiley of Floyd County, Va., her children, Amber Blue Vawter-Wiley and Branden McKagen; and Teresa Jane West and her daughter, Lauren Sarah Kyte of Dumfries, Va. She also leaves behind several dear friends, especially Ron and Joann Tait of Dauphin Island. She was a graduate of Hopewell High School and matriculated at Longwood University. She taught for several years at Prince George High School before pursuing an accounting career with Philip Morris USA and subsequently, with Luck Stone Corp. At her request, there will no funeral or interment. Contributions in her memory should be directed to any animal rescue organization. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at serenityfuneralhome.com
for the Wiley family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.