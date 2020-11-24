Menu
Kevin David Baskerville
BASKERVILLE, Kevin David, departed this life November 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson Baskerville and Gloria Taylor; and siblings, Christopher Kimbrough and Jacqueline Baskerville. He survived by his daughter, Mrs. Kendria Brown-James (Lesily); and son, Christopher K. Baskerville; grandchild, Kaiden James; life partner, Ms. Tonya M. Washington; her children and grandchildren; brother, Keith D. Baskerville Sr. (Sabine) of Germany; three uncles, two aunts, three nieces and three nephews. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where a viewing will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be private.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
November 27, 2020
May God strengthen you during your time of bereavement. Remembering the Baskervilles when they were my neighbor for some years and we became close. Remember the good times. Also Jesus says THERE IS NO SORROW ON EARTH THAT HEAVEN CANNOT HEAL.
Laverne P Washington
November 25, 2020
I AM GOING TO MISS YOU MY FRIEND. REST IN PEACE KEVIN B
SHERWOOD THORNHILL
November 24, 2020