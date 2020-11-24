BASKERVILLE, Kevin David, departed this life November 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson Baskerville and Gloria Taylor; and siblings, Christopher Kimbrough and Jacqueline Baskerville. He survived by his daughter, Mrs. Kendria Brown-James (Lesily); and son, Christopher K. Baskerville; grandchild, Kaiden James; life partner, Ms. Tonya M. Washington; her children and grandchildren; brother, Keith D. Baskerville Sr. (Sabine) of Germany; three uncles, two aunts, three nieces and three nephews. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where a viewing will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be private.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.