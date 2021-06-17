EASON, Mr. Kevin Glenn, Sr., 59, of Midlothian, was born in Portsmouth, Va. and went to be with the Lord on June 12, 2021. He was the son of the late George E. Eason Sr. and Beatrice Eason. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Kimberly L. Eason; his three children, Kevin G. Eason Jr., Kimmie Stell (Garrick), Kraig N. Eason; his first grandchild, Wyatt L. Stell; three siblings, George E. Eason Jr., Alan K. Eason; his favorite sister, Kimberly B. Eason; and a host of nieces and nephews. He graduated from Manor High School in Portsmouth, Va., the mighty, mighty Mustangs. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree from St. Leo University. He had the honor to serve our country in the active duty and reserve Air Force, retiring after 23 years. He dearly loved his ALCE unit and military family. He retired from United Parcel Service. He lived the quote "What can brown do for you?" every day. His coworkers saw him as being an encouraging, awesome, nice guy, beautiful spirit, gentleman and kind soul. He never met a stranger; everyone was a friend. He had a ready, deep, dimpled smile and a friendly greeting for everyone. He will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 18, at the funeral home. The funeral is Saturday, June 19 at 2 p.m. at JT Fisher Funeral Home chapel, 1248 George Washington Hwy., N. Chesapeake, Va. 23323. Interment will be on Tuesday, June 22, in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery at Amelia at 3 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2021.