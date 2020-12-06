Menu
Kevin Joseph Halligan
HALLIGAN, Kevin Joseph, of Chesterfield, began his journey to Heaven in the early dawn of November 30, 2020. Kevin was a boiler mechanic for Chesterfield, Virginia for over 20 years and in rain, snow or sunshine he helped keep the heating and cooling systems running in the schools. He leaves to cherish his memory his two sons, Joseph and John Halligan (fiancee, Carmen Clark); his daughter, Brittany Halligan; as well as his mother, Stephany Halligan; sister, Kelly Sekely and her family; and his love, Rose Halligan. Ceremonies will be private. Godspeed Kevin Halligan, with all of our love.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
