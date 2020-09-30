YUSKIS, Kevin K., of Moline, Illinois, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at home. Kevin was born January 18, 1959, in Moline, the son of Keith and Glenna (Braggs) Yuskis. Kevin moved to Richmond, Va., in 1986 and began a long career in sales that took him around the globe. He was a dedicated epicurean, culinarian, photographer and dog rescuer. Survivors include his children, Abigail (Sean) Sweeney, Seattle, Wash. and Egan Yuskis, Portland, Maine; grandchildren, Lennon and Winnie; father, Keith Yuskis, Silvis, Ill.; and sister, Kim Yuskis, Tucson, Ariz. He was preceded in death by his mother.

