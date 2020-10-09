Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kevin Lawrence Lebo
LEBO, Kevin Lawrence, 65, of Annapolis, Maryland, died on September 13, 2020. Those who miss him include his mother, Patricia Lebo of Richmond, Virginia; his children, Kimberly and Caroline (beau, Alex Dean); their siblings, Alex Maymir (Ashley) and Vanessa Maymir; and Kevin's siblings, Kathleen Combs (Tommy), Kyle and Karen. Kevin honorably served in the Armed Forces and later the Army Reserve. He retired from the United States Capitol Hill Police after 20 years. Kevin took his children to as many concerts and Nats, Caps and Redskins games as possible. He supported them in whatever they chose to do. He was thoughtful, well-read and reserved. We are happy that he had time to enjoy his retirement. He is missed.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.