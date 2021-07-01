PENCE, Mr. Kevin Anthony, "KP Tony," of Mechanicsville, Virginia, went to join his Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 24, 2021. He was born June 24, 1976 in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Kevin graduated high school in 1995 from Patrick Henry. He worked many years as an entrepreneur of many local businesses. Kevin served the homeless community by being the hands and feet of Jesus. He was known for his unshakeable faith, spirit of generosity, compassion, strength and the words of wisdom he shared with those around him. Kevin loved the Lord with all his heart. He was an evangelist who spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. Kevin's life was a true redemption story of what God can do in one man's life. Kevin attended Journey Christian Fellowship. Kevin never met a stranger and was loved by all who met him. Kevin was a family man who was loyal, trustworthy and respected by all. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards with his sons, nephew and friends. Kevin enjoyed day trip outings with his family. Kevin was a devoted husband, loving father, wonderful son and best brother in the world. Kevin reunited with his big sister, Kerisha Mahanes in heaven. Kevin would want all his family and friends to be reminded he loved them with all his heart and he wants them to know Jesus so they can spend eternity in heaven with him.
Kevin is survived by wife, Sarah Pence; children, Kameryn Kelley, Joziah Johnson, Adori Johnson and Anthony Pence; parents, Tony and Kathy Pence; grandmother, Joyce Pence; sister, Tonya Hawkins; niece, Jade (JT) Groves; nephews, Christian and Cooper Hawkins; many uncles, aunts and cousins; mother-in-law, Adrienne Kelley; brothers-in-law, Scott Kelley, Matt Kelley and children; sister-in-law, Angie Kelley and children; close friends, Antonio, Mark, Lester, Derek, Jimmy, Inky and Pat. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Journey Christian Fellowship, 2587 New Kent Highway, Quinton, Virginia 23141. Please help the Pence family make a change by signing the New Kent Crossing Gate Petition - help prevent another death. Go to change.org/p/new-kent-county-railroad-crossing
. If you would like to bless Kevin's wife and children, there is a GoFundMe set up: gofund.me/6042da66.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 1 to Jul. 7, 2021.