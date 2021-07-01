Menu
Kevin Anthony Pence
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
PENCE, Mr. Kevin Anthony, "KP Tony," of Mechanicsville, Virginia, went to join his Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 24, 2021. He was born June 24, 1976 in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Kevin graduated high school in 1995 from Patrick Henry. He worked many years as an entrepreneur of many local businesses. Kevin served the homeless community by being the hands and feet of Jesus. He was known for his unshakeable faith, spirit of generosity, compassion, strength and the words of wisdom he shared with those around him. Kevin loved the Lord with all his heart. He was an evangelist who spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. Kevin's life was a true redemption story of what God can do in one man's life. Kevin attended Journey Christian Fellowship. Kevin never met a stranger and was loved by all who met him. Kevin was a family man who was loyal, trustworthy and respected by all. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards with his sons, nephew and friends. Kevin enjoyed day trip outings with his family. Kevin was a devoted husband, loving father, wonderful son and best brother in the world. Kevin reunited with his big sister, Kerisha Mahanes in heaven. Kevin would want all his family and friends to be reminded he loved them with all his heart and he wants them to know Jesus so they can spend eternity in heaven with him.

Kevin is survived by wife, Sarah Pence; children, Kameryn Kelley, Joziah Johnson, Adori Johnson and Anthony Pence; parents, Tony and Kathy Pence; grandmother, Joyce Pence; sister, Tonya Hawkins; niece, Jade (JT) Groves; nephews, Christian and Cooper Hawkins; many uncles, aunts and cousins; mother-in-law, Adrienne Kelley; brothers-in-law, Scott Kelley, Matt Kelley and children; sister-in-law, Angie Kelley and children; close friends, Antonio, Mark, Lester, Derek, Jimmy, Inky and Pat. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Journey Christian Fellowship, 2587 New Kent Highway, Quinton, Virginia 23141. Please help the Pence family make a change by signing the New Kent Crossing Gate Petition - help prevent another death. Go to change.org/p/new-kent-county-railroad-crossing. If you would like to bless Kevin's wife and children, there is a GoFundMe set up: gofund.me/6042da66.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
Journey Christian Fellowship
2587 New Kent Highway, Quinton, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest easy kp. May God bless your soul
Lindsay nelson
July 6, 2021
KP and I did business many times. He had wisdom beyond his years. From the day I met him its like we had been friends for years. He was a real stand up guy, we can aspire to be like him. Thoughts and prays are with his family and everyone lucky enough to knoe this guy. Rest in peace friend.
Affordable Used Appliances
Work
July 6, 2021
Tonya I am so sorry for your loss and will be praying for you and your family at this time.
Shenia Martin
Other
July 2, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I couldn´t make it to Tony´s celebration of life however you are all in my thoughts and prayers. Sending hugs love kisses and prayers to all of you especially Sarah and little Anthony
Annilee Wood
Friend
July 2, 2021
He was an amazing man, father and provider. Hardworking and dedicated to his wife and family. I am so deeply saddened by your loss. You are forever in my thoughts and prayers.
Joe Capps
Friend
July 2, 2021
Our hearts go out to you and your families. There are no words that will help with this sorrow and we have you all in our prayers.
Terrie Webb (Stella, Scotty and Cynthia's Mom)
Family
July 2, 2021
KP I am going to miss you. We had so much fun and many memories. You will always be my brother!!! Until we meet again, rest in peace.
Terry Jones "TJ"
Friend
July 2, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to the Pence family due to this tragic loss. RIP Kevin. You will never be forgotten. Heaven Gaines another beautiful angel. May you watch over over us and keep us safe.
Janet Marie Unger
Family
July 1, 2021
My Friend Kevin has been taken from all of us. I know he will be watching over all of us and keeping us safe. I am very sorry for his Family´s loss and I Pray for God to help them doing this hard time.
Tony Orlandi
Friend
July 1, 2021
My good friend Kevin has been taken from all of us and his Family. I know he will be watching over all of us and guiding us in the right direction in life. I am blessed to know him and be a friend. My God bless his Family and keep them all safe.
Tony Orlandi
Friend
July 1, 2021
Still hard to believe your gone we had some good times you will be missed brother
Joseph Johnson
School
July 1, 2021
Tonya, So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Lori Wagstaff
Other
July 1, 2021
My heart still hurts for this family. He was a wonderful person. You were like an older brother to my son and he always called you his best buddy. He will miss them funny texts and phone calls. You really impacted my son's life in the best way. His heart is broken. Rest easy. You will be deeply missed by many.
Angela Jones
July 1, 2021
Tony will be greatly missed by our family he helped with so many things with my mother who is 81 she thought the world of him and so did I. Our prayers are with you honey
Michelle Finney
Friend
July 1, 2021
May God gently cradle you in His loving arms. I am praying for you all and will continue to do so. I can't imagine the devastation you must feel. I can only pray for God's love to fill yo to overflowing and tell you that you will see Kevin again on the other side. In His peace.Lisa
Lisa Showalter King
July 1, 2021
I absolutely miss you beyond what words could explain. Until the day we meet again, rest in peace my friend.
Scuba Steve
July 1, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for comfort.
MARY VIRGINIA BELCHER
July 1, 2021
