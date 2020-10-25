PLANTE, Kevin "KP", born June 21, 1991 and parted with us on October 13, 2020. KP was a vibrant, happy, outgoing man who had a generous spirit that had the opportunity to touch many people! His one of a kind smile was contagious and will be missed very much. The memorial service to honor his life and say our final farewell will be held at Hatcher Church, 2300 Dumbarton Road, Henrico, Sunday, November 1, at 5 p.m. KP was preceded in death by his father and best friend, James Kevin Plante. He is survived by his mother, Julie Ann Nicholson; his sister, Megan Marie Plante; his nephew, Brayden Elijah Krol; his brother, Joshua Brooks Wilson; his children, AJ and Liam; his girlfriend, Delilah; cousin, Gregory Campbell; as well as many other family members and friends!



In lieu of flowers, we would like a donation made to the McShin Foundation, 2300 Dumbarton Rd., Henrico, Va., in "KP's" name.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.