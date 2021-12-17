I worked with Kevin for 20 years at Delta Air Lines and am so sad to just hear of his passing. We had such good times working together with our group of employees. I will always remember Kevin´s smile and kindness. Prayers to Michael, Kaleb (I remember these two since they were just little ones!) and Kelly, and the rest of the family during this difficult time.

Teri Anderson Wibright Friend December 19, 2021