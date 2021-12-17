POLLOCK, Kevin Cambridge, 63, of Stafford, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at his residence.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kelly; two sons, Michael Pollock and Kaleb Pollock; two stepchildren, Skylar Portell and Adam Bartley; two brothers, Richard Alan Pollock Jr. and Christopher Franklin Pollock; five grandchildren, Cade, Myles, Ben, Brooke and Elias.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Alan Pollock Sr. and Lila Ann Jones Pollock; and brother, John Gardner Pollock II.
A celebration of Kevin's life will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 6 p.m. at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, 186 Shelton Shop Rd., Stafford, Va. 22554. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. 23150 on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the American Heart Association
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2021.