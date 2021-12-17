Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kevin Cambridge Pollock
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road
Stafford, VA
POLLOCK, Kevin Cambridge, 63, of Stafford, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at his residence.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kelly; two sons, Michael Pollock and Kaleb Pollock; two stepchildren, Skylar Portell and Adam Bartley; two brothers, Richard Alan Pollock Jr. and Christopher Franklin Pollock; five grandchildren, Cade, Myles, Ben, Brooke and Elias.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Alan Pollock Sr. and Lila Ann Jones Pollock; and brother, John Gardner Pollock II.

A celebration of Kevin's life will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 6 p.m. at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, 186 Shelton Shop Rd., Stafford, Va. 22554. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. 23150 on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the American Heart Association.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road, Stafford, VA
Dec
17
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road, Stafford, VA
Dec
18
Interment
11:00a.m.
Washington Memorial Park
6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I worked with Kevin for 20 years at Delta Air Lines and am so sad to just hear of his passing. We had such good times working together with our group of employees. I will always remember Kevin´s smile and kindness. Prayers to Michael, Kaleb (I remember these two since they were just little ones!) and Kelly, and the rest of the family during this difficult time.
Teri Anderson Wibright
Friend
December 19, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
December 17, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this most difficult time.
Chris and Lisa Butler
Family
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results