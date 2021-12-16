POSEY, Kevin Alan, 37, a military account manager for The Kellogg Company, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. Kevin was born July 10, 1984, in Falls Church, Virginia to parents, Linda and Alan Posey. A 2002 Herndon High School graduate, Kevin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration from Miami University of Ohio. Upon graduation, Kevin began his professional career with The Coca-Cola Company. Following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, Kevin was a natural salesman. He worked hard to develop his craft and advance his career.
Kevin loved dogs so much that he had three. His first was Macy, a black lab, who he doted on constantly. Later, he got Mason, a pitbull. The three of them bonded so well that he hated leaving them when travel became necessary. About two years ago he found Griffin, a chocolate lab that continues to have endless energy. Kevin enjoyed listening to country music and watching Sunday football; he was a loyal Washington Redskin fan. He did these things with his longtime girlfriend, Tonya.
Kevin is survived by his parents, Linda and Alan; sister, Alyson Elliott (James); niece, Emilee Duttweiler; nephew, Christian James Elliott; grandparents, Randolph and Anna Posey; and uncle, Glen Posey. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the Celebration of Life will begin at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The SPCA or Richmond Animal League. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2021.