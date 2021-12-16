Menu
Kevin Alan Posey
ABOUT
Herndon High School
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
POSEY, Kevin Alan, 37, a military account manager for The Kellogg Company, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. Kevin was born July 10, 1984, in Falls Church, Virginia to parents, Linda and Alan Posey. A 2002 Herndon High School graduate, Kevin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration from Miami University of Ohio. Upon graduation, Kevin began his professional career with The Coca-Cola Company. Following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, Kevin was a natural salesman. He worked hard to develop his craft and advance his career.

Kevin loved dogs so much that he had three. His first was Macy, a black lab, who he doted on constantly. Later, he got Mason, a pitbull. The three of them bonded so well that he hated leaving them when travel became necessary. About two years ago he found Griffin, a chocolate lab that continues to have endless energy. Kevin enjoyed listening to country music and watching Sunday football; he was a loyal Washington Redskin fan. He did these things with his longtime girlfriend, Tonya.

Kevin is survived by his parents, Linda and Alan; sister, Alyson Elliott (James); niece, Emilee Duttweiler; nephew, Christian James Elliott; grandparents, Randolph and Anna Posey; and uncle, Glen Posey. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the Celebration of Life will begin at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The SPCA or Richmond Animal League. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Dec
22
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Dec
22
Interment
1:30p.m.
Dale Memorial Park
10201 Newbys Bridge Road, Chesterfield, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Alan, Linda and Alyson, I´m so very sorry for your loss. We´re thinking of you & your family with much love & continued prayers.
Joyce, Katie & Mary Chandler
Friend
January 11, 2022
Alyson and family I´m so sorry about Kevin´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. I didn´t get to meet him personally but I heard so many lovely memories and stories. RIP Kevin.
Cara Chase
December 22, 2021
Yvette and I are devastated by Kevin´s passing. Fond memories of our kids growing up in Northern Virginia and getting together for birthday parties or outings with Campbell Soup. Keeping you, Linda and Alyson in our prayers.
Thomas Briscoe
Friend
December 22, 2021
AP, I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Kevin. I feel like I knew him even though we had never met. Please know my prayers and thoughts are with you and your family.
Lorna Gipp
December 22, 2021
Please accept our condolences on Kevin's passing. We were neighbors on Longleaf Lane back in the day. We called one of our cats 'Bones'. As a little boy, Kevin couldn't quite get the pronunciation and so it came out as 'Bunch'. We still chuckle about that! You are in our thoughts and prayers during this time of mourning and remembrance. Dennis and Amy Egan
Dennis Egan
Friend
December 21, 2021
Linda, Alan and Alison, please accept our heartfelt condolences. There are no words that can help with the pain, but know that Kevin is with you always. We are here for you if you ever need to talk, cry, or whatever. Sending up prayers for peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Jim & Donna Hale
Other
December 21, 2021
Today and always, may loving memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Nick Petsos
Work
December 21, 2021
There are no words to that can help with the pain of Kevin's death. The only thing that I can say is that I am so sorry that you are having to go through such unbelievable pain. I will keep both of you and Alyson in my prayers. Love and Blessings are being sent your way.
Marge Webb
December 21, 2021
Our family extends our deepest condolences to Alan, Linda and family. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Kevin was a wonderful person and will be missed.
Sheila & Steve Lamkin
Friend
December 18, 2021
Linda, Alan and Alyson. We are so very sorry to hear the sad news about Kevin. He was such a lovely young man and the world has suffered a loss without him in it. We have such fond memories of him when he was younger. We hope your loving memories of him will give you some comfort during this terrible time. Please know that we will keep you all in our prayers and thoughts. Many hugs- Daneene and Richard
Daneene Mitchell & Richard Mills
Friend
December 17, 2021
My family and I extend our deepest condolences to Alyson and her family during this very difficult time. We are beyond saddened by the news of Kevin's passing. You will all continue to be in our thoughts and prayers. With love, Bianca
Bianca Colávila
Other
December 17, 2021
Alan and family, I'm sorry for your loss. I will always remember Kevin's great smile and fun stories of his beloved dogs, and treasure our partnership in the business. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers. Marie Jahn
Marie Jahn
Work
December 17, 2021
Alan, Linda & Alyson, We pass along our deepest condolences on the passing of Kevin. I cherish the memories of watching him grow up in Herndon and Sheila & I will cherish the memories of watching him grow into his sales career while with us at Acosta´s military division and than with Kellogg´s military team. God Bless & please know you all continue to be in our thoughts & prayers.
Steve & Sheila Lamkin
December 16, 2021
Alan & Linda, So sorry to hear the sad news of Kevin's passing. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Cris Stock
December 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Kevin and I worked together for a few years and he was a very nice man. Keeping you and your family in our prayers.
Amanda Ramsey
Work
December 16, 2021
RIP Kev.
Frank Titus
December 16, 2021
Aloha my friend! Moe i ka maluhia, A hui hou! Na ke Akua e ho`opomaika`i ia `oe a me kou `ohana. Until we meet again brother! God bless.
Robert Dodge
Work
December 16, 2021
Alan - I am so sorry to hear of Kevin's passing. He was a great young man and someone I enjoyed getting to know. Keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Rick Jones
Family
December 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
December 16, 2021
Saddened to hear of this. Kevin was a great SigEp fraternity brother at Miami U, loved by many. Thoughts are with his family
Joe Hornsby
December 15, 2021
Alan & Linda, our heartfelt condolences for the lost of your beloved son Kevin. You are all in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Love D
Steve & Donna Kooren
December 15, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Kevin. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers!
Steve Patterson
Friend
December 15, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Kevin was a wonderful son, brother and a kind human. He will be missed by many!
Chris Lamkin
Family
December 15, 2021
Linda and Alan I am so sorry for the loss of your son. You are in my thoughts and prayers. I´m so sorry
Pam Call
December 15, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Jim and Sheila Walters
December 15, 2021
