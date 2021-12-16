Linda, Alan and Alyson. We are so very sorry to hear the sad news about Kevin. He was such a lovely young man and the world has suffered a loss without him in it. We have such fond memories of him when he was younger. We hope your loving memories of him will give you some comfort during this terrible time. Please know that we will keep you all in our prayers and thoughts. Many hugs- Daneene and Richard

Daneene Mitchell & Richard Mills Friend December 17, 2021