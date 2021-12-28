SWINSON, Kevin E., departed this life December 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Jean Mason; and brothers, Micheal Bowden and Marcus Mason. Kevin leaves to cherish his memory three children, Jazzmin Swinson (devoted), Kevin and Shania Barnes; sister, Patricia B. Okafor of Washington, D.C.; aunt, Addie M. Swinson; cousin, Addie L. Swinson; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family would like to express sincere gratitude for the care rendered to Kevin during his stay to the staff of Heritage Hall Nursing Facility of Blackstone, Va. and the staff of Amedisys Hospice Services. Services will be private. J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va., jmwilkersonsince1874.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.