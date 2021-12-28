Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kevin E. Swinson
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J M Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. - Petersburg
102 South Ave
Petersburg, VA
SWINSON, Kevin E., departed this life December 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Jean Mason; and brothers, Micheal Bowden and Marcus Mason. Kevin leaves to cherish his memory three children, Jazzmin Swinson (devoted), Kevin and Shania Barnes; sister, Patricia B. Okafor of Washington, D.C.; aunt, Addie M. Swinson; cousin, Addie L. Swinson; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family would like to express sincere gratitude for the care rendered to Kevin during his stay to the staff of Heritage Hall Nursing Facility of Blackstone, Va. and the staff of Amedisys Hospice Services. Services will be private. J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va., jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
J M Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. - Petersburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J M Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. - Petersburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Two months without my daddy, it’s been hard! I miss the bond we developed over the last 5 years. I love you daddy and I miss you!
Jazzmin Swinson
Daughter
February 25, 2022
Kevin, you are now resting peacefully in Our Heavenly Father Arms. No more worries and pain. You are free from this earthly journey. We, the family are really going to miss you. We have great and precious memories of you in our hearts. Your Heavenly Journey is now completed. Rest On In Glory Land! Love Forever, Aunt Addie, Lois, Ray, Jimmy, Kenney and Tiffany; and the rest of the families and friends.
Addie Delois Swinson
Family
January 2, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You will be missed Kevin....May you rest in Peace! My buddy!
Melody Terry
December 31, 2021
Jazzmin
So sorry for the pain you are experiencing. Just know that your father loved you so much. His face lit up as bright as the sun the day you was born. You was always his “Jazz”
Mom
December 27, 2021
My daddy, I will miss you so much! I love you!
Jazzmin Florence Swinson
Daughter
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results