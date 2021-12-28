Kevin, you are now resting peacefully in Our Heavenly Father Arms. No more worries and pain. You are free from this earthly journey. We, the family are really going to miss you. We have great and precious memories of you in our hearts. Your Heavenly Journey is now completed. Rest On In Glory Land! Love Forever, Aunt Addie, Lois, Ray, Jimmy, Kenney and Tiffany; and the rest of the families and friends.

Addie Delois Swinson Family January 2, 2022