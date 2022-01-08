HATHAWAY, Kieran Clyde, born October 31, 2003, left this world far too soon on January 2, 2022. Kieran leaves behind his parents, Carter and Kevin, who loved him endlessly; his sisters, Haley and Hope; and nephew, Rylan; his maternal grandparents, Jack and Donna Colan and Mary Jo Atterholt; paternal grandparents, Ernie Hathaway and Karen Hathaway; aunts and uncles, Ashby and Steve Pond, Sarah and John Watkinson, John Colan, Chris Colan, Heather and David Bradley, Jason Hathaway and Russel Tewell; and his second parents, Heather and Paul Proffitt; and "Uncle John." At the age of three, Kieran was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma, followed by epilepsy at the age of 10 and not once in his 18 years did he feel sorry for himself. He had an appreciation for life well beyond his years, spending the majority of his early childhood in treatment in New York, where he developed a love and compassion for friends who became his family, specifically Brice and the King family. He was a true fighter his entire life, whether it be against cancer and epilepsy, in a game of basketball, or on the wrestling mat - where he found his true passion. He was loved and adored by all who met him and lived his entire life by the phrase, "Let's do this!" He adopted this motto at a young age and lived every day to the fullest. Kieran loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends and loved those close to him immensely. Kieran was always surrounded by his friends that brought him so much joy. One of his favorite things to do was drive around and listen to music with The Boys - Britton Proffitt, Brayden Dunning, Gavin Waugh, Kaleb Lenhart, Cody and Cory Boykin, Brayden Romer, C.J. Riley, Kendrick Sheffeild, Landon Jones, Gracie Proffitt and Cheyenne Proffitt and so many more friends, including his wresting family at both Blackhawk and Powhatan High School. His cousins, Will and Arlie Pond and Banks and Beau Watkinson, who looked up to him and wanted to be just like him, will miss driving him crazy. Memorial service will be held at Powhatan High School on Sunday, January 16 at 12 p.m. All those who knew Kieran, knew that he was not one for formal attire; please dress casually. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, www.askccf.org
or Cookies for Kids' Cancer, www.cookiesforkidscancer.org
, two organizations that are near to the family's heart.
